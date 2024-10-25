Freed Dundee prisoner attacked support worker after she ended their ‘secret’ relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freed Dundee prisoner attacked support worker after she ended their ‘secret’ relationship

Details of the illicit relationship emerged as Kevin Ogg and two others pled guilty to being involved in a "large-scale fight" at Perth Prison.

By Jamie Buchan
Kevin Ogg
Kevin Ogg. Image: Facebook

A freed prisoner entered into a “secret” romantic relationship with his support worker, then attacked her on her front doorstep when she broke up with him.

Convicted drug dealer Kevin Ogg first met the woman when she was appointed to him following his release from jail at the end of a near-five-year sentence.

The pair hooked up on Facebook in September last year and began dating.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how weeks later the woman became uneasy and ended the relationship but she also lost her job.

Ogg, 46, admitted assaulting her outside her home in Dundee’s Craigie area on October 24 last year.

He said he had gone to the property because he was concerned for her welfare.

Jailing Ogg, Sheriff William Wood pointed out he could not have been that concerned because he stopped to get pizza on the way.

Kevin Ogg
Kevin Ogg at the High Court in Edinburgh in connection with a previous case.

Details of the illicit relationship emerged as Ogg also, with two others, pleaded guilty to being involved in a “large-scale fight” at Perth Prison in 2021.

Relationship was ended

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie, prosecuting, said: “Mr Ogg and the complainer have known each other for about eight years.

“She was a support worker for the accused when he was released from prison.

“The relationship was strictly professional at this time.

“At the start of September 2023, the complainer came into contact with the accused over Facebook and they began a relationship.”

Ms Ritchie said: “The complainer advised that there were no issues in the relationship but due to the circumstances of how they met she was aware it could not continue.

“On the days leading up to this offence, she spoke to the accused over the phone to end the relationship.”

Bit finger in self-defence

The prosecutor said at about 6pm on October 24, the woman was walking home from work when “agitated” Ogg appeared, holding a slice of pizza.

The pair began arguing and the woman turned and walked away towards her home.

She arrived to find the accused waiting for her and after arguing some more, she tried to run into the house.

Ms Ritchie said: “She was seized by the head and shoulders by the accused and a struggle ensued.

“The accused briefly let go of her, before seizing hold of her body again in the same manner.

“The complainer accepts she bit the accused’s finger in self defence.”

A neighbour intervened and police were called, arriving to find the woman was “extremely distraught.”

However, she refused to provide a formal statement and would not complete a domestic abuse questionnaire.

Ogg was arrested and said: “I was trying to save her life.”

Stopped for pizza

Solicitor Anika Jethwa, defending, said: “I understand from Mr Ogg that there had been issues with them keeping their relationship a secret.

“This had caused numerous arguments.

“I understand on the day in question, the complainer had lost her job.

“She had taken some drink and she sent messages to the accused that caused him a great deal of concern.”

Ms Jethwa said her client then got a lift from his father to the woman’s house.

Sheriff William Wood told Ogg: “While I accept there may have been some issue with your former partner, it’s difficult to accept at face value the explanation that you had concerns for her, given that you stopped to obtain a slice of pizza on the way.

“When these altercations took place at her door, she was so concerned that she bit your finger.

“You also have previous convictions for domestic assault.”

Ogg was jailed for 27 months, including six months for the domestic assault.

He was ordered to stay away from his ex-partner for three years.

Prison fight

The court further heard how weapon-wielding Ogg was involved in a major altercation with other inmates in Perth Prison’s C Hall on April 16 2021.

Ogg had a set of hair clippers, Paul Whyte, 39, had a sock containing a padlock and 40-year-old Lee Howard was in possession of a belt with a buckle.

Ms Ritchie said a “large scale fight” erupted involving them and other inmates.

A guard was thrown to the ground during the struggle.

Another inmate was found with a pencil with two razor blades attached.

The fight happened in Perth Prison’s C Hall

Ogg, of Balbeggie Terrace, Dundee, pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon.

Whyte, of Stirling Street, and Howard, of Constitution Street, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Howard was jailed for 16 months, while Whyte’s sentence was deferred for reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

