Freed Dundee prisoner attacked support worker after she ended their ‘secret’ relationship

A freed prisoner entered into a “secret” romantic relationship with his support worker, then attacked her on her front doorstep when she broke up with him.

Convicted drug dealer Kevin Ogg first met the woman when she was appointed to him following his release from jail at the end of a near-five-year sentence.

The pair hooked up on Facebook in September last year and began dating.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how weeks later the woman became uneasy and ended the relationship but she also lost her job.

Ogg, 46, admitted assaulting her outside her home in Dundee’s Craigie area on October 24 last year.

He said he had gone to the property because he was concerned for her welfare.

Jailing Ogg, Sheriff William Wood pointed out he could not have been that concerned because he stopped to get pizza on the way.

Details of the illicit relationship emerged as Ogg also, with two others, pleaded guilty to being involved in a “large-scale fight” at Perth Prison in 2021.

Relationship was ended

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie, prosecuting, said: “Mr Ogg and the complainer have known each other for about eight years.

“She was a support worker for the accused when he was released from prison.

“The relationship was strictly professional at this time.

“At the start of September 2023, the complainer came into contact with the accused over Facebook and they began a relationship.”

Ms Ritchie said: “The complainer advised that there were no issues in the relationship but due to the circumstances of how they met she was aware it could not continue.

“On the days leading up to this offence, she spoke to the accused over the phone to end the relationship.”

Bit finger in self-defence

The prosecutor said at about 6pm on October 24, the woman was walking home from work when “agitated” Ogg appeared, holding a slice of pizza.

The pair began arguing and the woman turned and walked away towards her home.

She arrived to find the accused waiting for her and after arguing some more, she tried to run into the house.

Ms Ritchie said: “She was seized by the head and shoulders by the accused and a struggle ensued.

“The accused briefly let go of her, before seizing hold of her body again in the same manner.

“The complainer accepts she bit the accused’s finger in self defence.”

A neighbour intervened and police were called, arriving to find the woman was “extremely distraught.”

However, she refused to provide a formal statement and would not complete a domestic abuse questionnaire.

Ogg was arrested and said: “I was trying to save her life.”

Stopped for pizza

Solicitor Anika Jethwa, defending, said: “I understand from Mr Ogg that there had been issues with them keeping their relationship a secret.

“This had caused numerous arguments.

“I understand on the day in question, the complainer had lost her job.

“She had taken some drink and she sent messages to the accused that caused him a great deal of concern.”

Ms Jethwa said her client then got a lift from his father to the woman’s house.

Sheriff William Wood told Ogg: “While I accept there may have been some issue with your former partner, it’s difficult to accept at face value the explanation that you had concerns for her, given that you stopped to obtain a slice of pizza on the way.

“When these altercations took place at her door, she was so concerned that she bit your finger.

“You also have previous convictions for domestic assault.”

Ogg was jailed for 27 months, including six months for the domestic assault.

He was ordered to stay away from his ex-partner for three years.

Prison fight

The court further heard how weapon-wielding Ogg was involved in a major altercation with other inmates in Perth Prison’s C Hall on April 16 2021.

Ogg had a set of hair clippers, Paul Whyte, 39, had a sock containing a padlock and 40-year-old Lee Howard was in possession of a belt with a buckle.

Ms Ritchie said a “large scale fight” erupted involving them and other inmates.

A guard was thrown to the ground during the struggle.

Another inmate was found with a pencil with two razor blades attached.

Ogg, of Balbeggie Terrace, Dundee, pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon.

Whyte, of Stirling Street, and Howard, of Constitution Street, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Howard was jailed for 16 months, while Whyte’s sentence was deferred for reports.

