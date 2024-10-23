Jail for drunken lorry driver who crashed in Perthshire while six-times legal limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for drunken lorry driver who crashed in Perthshire while six-times legal limit

Michael Yeo, who already has two drink-driving convictions, attempted to dismiss the alcohol-fuelled smash as a "misjudgement."

By Jamie Buchan
Michael Yeo
Michael Yeo led away in handcuffs after appearing at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drunken lorry driver who was more than six times the legal limit when he crashed on a remote Perthshire road has been jailed.

Michael Yeo was arrested after his HGV came to grief on the B996 near Glenfarg on August 7 this year.

The 32-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being behind the wheel with excess alcohol (134mics/22).

Yeo, who already has two drink-driving convictions, attempted to dismiss the alcohol-fuelled smash as an “oversight” and a “misjudgement.”

His own lawyer told him he could have killed someone.

‘Misjudgment’

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, tried to persuade the court not to jail his client.

“On this occasion, it was only by luck that no one was injured or even killed,” he said.

“He lost his employment as a result of this.”

Mr Somerville said Yeo was willing to engage with an addiction clinic.

Michael Yeo led away in handcuffs after appearing at Perth Sheriff Court.

“I would suggest imposing a community payback order with the maximum hours of unpaid work.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Yeo: “I note from the report before me that you have minimised the seriousness of driving a large vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

“You have described your actions as an ‘oversight’.

“I struggle to understand how being six times over the legal limit could be ever described as an oversight.”

She said: “You also used the expression that this was a ‘misjudgement.’

“Again, it is of great concern that you think this behaviour was simply a misjudgement.”

‘A significant risk of harm’

The court heard Yeo had set off from haulage services in Bo’ness at about 9am.

He crashed on the B996 Glenfarg to Bein Inn Road, near the Arngask junction, just after 2pm.

B996 at Glenfarg.
The B996 at Glenfarg. Image: Google Street View

“According to the report, it was after 3pm that you tested as over six times the legal limit,” said the sheriff.

“You did this having previously been convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol in the UK in 2021.”

He has a similar conviction from Ireland from 2016.

“It is clear that you have learned nothing from your past actions,” the sheriff said.

“You present as a high risk of reoffending and a significant risk of serious harm.”

She said: “Given your inability to recognise the signifcance of your behaviour, your terrible record of previous convictions and to protect the public from the high risk that you present, there is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence on you today.”

Yeo, of Union Street, Portadown, was jailed for 23 weeks.

He was banned from driving for six-and-a-half years.

