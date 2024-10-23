Rapist jailed for Fife and Perthshire attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Rapist jailed for Fife and Perthshire attacks

Jonathan Rhind has been jailed for nine years.

By Grant McCabe
Jonathan Rhind
Jonathan Rhind. Image: Police Scotland

A sex attacker who raped and tormented a terrified woman in Fife and Perthshire has been jailed for nine years.

Jonathan Rhind put his victim through a two-year ordeal before being brought to justice.

The 29 year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow, having earlier been convicted after a trial in Edinburgh of raping the woman and engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards her between 2020 and 2022.

Prosecutors stated Rhind was aggressive towards the woman and would mock her and make vulgar comments.

He would hound her and control who she could see, demand passwords for her social media and keep hold of her phone.

The thug further ordered her to clean his house and told her to sleep on the floor.

Rhind, of Glenrothes, even got her to lick up flour from the ground.

The traumatised victim was also struck on the head with a drill.

Driving terror

Rhind drove his own car at speed as he followed the woman in her vehicle and she had to take evasive action to avoid a crash as he swerved back and forth across the road in front of her.

Rhind went on to rape the woman, including restraining and biting her.

Judge Lady Ross told him he will be supervised for a further three years on his release and he was made the subject of an indefinite non-harassment order banning him from approaching or contacting the woman.

Detective Constable Matthew Ghilotti of the Fife Public Protection Unit said: “Rhind is an abusive individual who showed no remorse for his violent and controlling behaviour.

“We acknowledge how difficult these enquiries can be for individuals who have been subjected to domestic or sexual abuse and I would like to commend the assistance provided during this investigation.

“I hope this outcome provides those exposed to his abuse, with some sense of closure.

“If anyone is experiencing, or has experienced domestic abuse, please do not hesitate to contact us directly or through one of our partner agencies.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

