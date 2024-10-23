Rapist jailed for Fife and Perthshire attacks

A sex attacker who raped and tormented a terrified woman in Fife and Perthshire has been jailed for nine years.

Jonathan Rhind put his victim through a two-year ordeal before being brought to justice.

The 29 year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow, having earlier been convicted after a trial in Edinburgh of raping the woman and engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards her between 2020 and 2022.

Prosecutors stated Rhind was aggressive towards the woman and would mock her and make vulgar comments.

He would hound her and control who she could see, demand passwords for her social media and keep hold of her phone.

The thug further ordered her to clean his house and told her to sleep on the floor.

Rhind, of Glenrothes, even got her to lick up flour from the ground.

The traumatised victim was also struck on the head with a drill.

Driving terror

Rhind drove his own car at speed as he followed the woman in her vehicle and she had to take evasive action to avoid a crash as he swerved back and forth across the road in front of her.

Rhind went on to rape the woman, including restraining and biting her.

Judge Lady Ross told him he will be supervised for a further three years on his release and he was made the subject of an indefinite non-harassment order banning him from approaching or contacting the woman.

Detective Constable Matthew Ghilotti of the Fife Public Protection Unit said: “Rhind is an abusive individual who showed no remorse for his violent and controlling behaviour.

“We acknowledge how difficult these enquiries can be for individuals who have been subjected to domestic or sexual abuse and I would like to commend the assistance provided during this investigation.

“I hope this outcome provides those exposed to his abuse, with some sense of closure.

“If anyone is experiencing, or has experienced domestic abuse, please do not hesitate to contact us directly or through one of our partner agencies.”

