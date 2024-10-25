Perth body shop owner peed in police van after second drink-drive offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth body shop owner peed in police van after second drink-drive offence

Michael Paton's plans for a Spanish holiday were kiboshed after he was tagged and placed on a four-month curfew.

By Jamie Buchan
Michael Paton
Michael Paton. Image: DC Thomson

A Perth businessman urinated in a police van after he was caught drink-driving for a second time.

Michael Paton drove down streets near his home while nearly four times the legal limit.

The 75-year-old director of Elder & Paton body repair shop was pulled over by police just weeks after getting his licence back following a previous year-long disqualification for a similar offence.

His plans for a winter holiday in Spain have been torpedoed after he was tagged and placed on a curfew.

Didn’t mean to pee

Paton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving a silver Dacia Stepway on Burghmuir Road and Almond Grove at around midnight on September 12 with excess alcohol (81mics/ 22) in his system.

He also admitted engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour in the back of a police van on the A90, en route to custody in Dundee.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said he then “urinated within the vehicle”.

Michael Paton. Image: DC Thomson

Solicitor Robin Beattie, defending, said his client had a good record until he was 73, when he turned to alcohol as a coping strategy following a bereavement.

He said the grandfather-of-four is semi-retired.

Paton told social workers he did not mean to urinate in the van.

Holiday ruined

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Paton: “You have shown no insight into the harm you could have caused.

“It’s all the more concerning that you run a car body repair business and you of all people should be aware of the potential consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol.”

Paton, of Almond Grove, was given a four-month restriction of liberty order.

He was also placed on supervision for six months and banned from driving for three years.

As he was being sentenced, Paton asked his solicitor about his upcoming Spanish holiday.

Mr Beattie said he did not intend to address the court about it.

“That’s wise,” said Sheriff Bain.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Paton last appeared in court in August 2023.

He pled guilty to driving a Mercedes while three-and-a-half times the legal limit after being reported by residents near the River Almond who heard a loud bang outside their property.

He was fined £600 and banned from driving for a year.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

