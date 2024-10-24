Masked Aberdeen fans charged at Dundee United supporters ‘like scene from the 80s’

Two Aberdeen supporters who were part of a masked mob whose charge towards a group of Dundee United fans was “like a scene from the 80s” have been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston were among the dozens of men dressed in black who conducted themselves in a disorderly manner outside the Snug Bar on March 4 2023.

The pair have now been ordered to perform unpaid work after being reprimanded by a sheriff for their conduct.

Johnston, 18, also admitted a separate charge of struggling violently with five police officers.

Stormy clash

In April, 20-year-old Craig – the son of a senior police officer – was banned from every football ground in Britain after attempting to throw a rock at a Rangers supporters’ bus in April 2023.

The Dundee incident occurred on Main Street in the lead-up to the 6pm, Saturday kick-off.

Aberdeen ran out 3-1 winners in the Scottish Premiership clash at Tannadice.

Then Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin – now United boss – was struck by a coin and had a pie and cup of juice thrown in his direction.

Aberdeen went on to condemn the minority of supporters who “let the club and themselves down”.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously the game was regarded as a “Category C” match, meaning a significant number of police officers would be required.

Prosecutor Laura Hogg said: “Both accused were part of a group of 30 males. They were dressed in black wearing face masks.

“Police were maintaining a static patrol outside the Snug Bar.

“The area was busy and suddenly a large group of around 30 males appeared and ran towards the Snug Bar.

“They were all Aberdeen Football Club supporters and were shouting and swearing.

“Assistance was requested and a cordon was put in place.”

Johnston continued along North Isla Street and “dug his heels” into the ground while trying to leave the police cordon.

Craig, of Bonnyton Road in Pitmedden, and Johnston, of Moss Street, Keith, pled guilty to conducting themselves in a disorderly manner whilst acting with others, forming part of a disorderly crowd and acting aggressively towards a group of opposing fans while wearing face masks and shouting and swearing.

Johnston also admitted pushing, seizing and struggling with five police officers.

Two other men, aged 19 and 22, were originally charged over the same incident but their pleas of not guilty were accepted.

Doug McConnell, representing Johnston, said his client had since given up his Pittodrie season ticket.

Referencing the Dons’ undefeated start to this season, Sheriff Garry Sutherland quipped: “He’ll be regretting that at the moment.”

Mr McConnell, a self-confessed Aberdeen supporter, said of first offender Johnston: “He was 17 at the time of the incident. He got caught up in the crowd.

“He’s got a pretty close-knit family and they are pretty embarrassed about the situation and they have done their own work with Mr Johnston.

“He’s actually continuing playing football with Keith – they’re doing quite well. He’s an apprentice cooper and it’s apparently quite rewarding later in life.

“He’s not someone we’re going to see back here again.”

Craig’s solicitor, Theo Finlay, said: “It does appear that over a short period of time he was involved in this sort of nonsense – it’s age and stage.

“There has been nothing since this incident.”

‘Like a scene form the 80s’

Sheriff Sutherland ordered both of the men to perform 50 hours of unpaid work.

“You are clearly two young men that got tied up in something you shouldn’t have,” the sheriff said.

“It’s more like a scene from the 1980s than what we would expect in 2023.

“Society doesn’t tolerate it and you should be punished for doing it.

“Hopefully you learn your lesson and don’t end up in front of me or someone else with a wig on again.”

