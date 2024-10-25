Motorist jailed for ramming e-bike rider in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorist jailed for ramming e-bike rider in Glenrothes

Craig McComb was told he had used his car 'like a weapon' in the attack.

By Grant McCabe
Craig McComb
Craig McComb.

An angry driver who knocked a cyclist off his bike on a busy Fife road has been jailed for almost four years.

Craig McComb, 37, struck the back of an e-bike being ridden by pensioner Duncan Ronaldson on the A92 in Glenrothes on August 12 2022.

The 67 year-old sustained serious injuries, including ligaments at his collarbone being severed.

He was also left suffering from PTSD.

McComb was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

He had earlier been convicted after a trial in Edinburgh of assaulting Mr Ronaldson to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of his life.

Lord Scott jailed him for three years and eight months.

McComb, of Glenrothes, was banned from the road for a total of nine years and 10 months.

Used car ‘as weapon’

The judge stated: “You used your car as a weapon to assault Mr Ronaldson.

“The injuries which you have inflicted upon him are serious, severe and long lasting.”

Keen cyclist Mr Ronaldson had been out that morning for a bike ride when he became aware of McComb in his black Vauxhall Astra sounding his horn at him.

The cyclist ignored him but McComb’s car then “shot up” from behind and stopped in front of him forcing an emergency stop.

Mr Ronaldson had to desperately avoid being hit but carried on cycling before eventually being struck.

Mr Ronaldson told prosecutor Dale Hughes: “The car rammed me from behind.

“His front bumper hit my wheel.

“My wheel was locked. It could not move and the car was pushing me along.

“I was thrown over the handlebars and ended up on the tarmac.

“I lay on the ground and counted to 10 before I decided to move.”

Mr Ronaldson watched the car reverse with his bike still attached.

He said: “I thought he was going to flee the scene or he was getting ready to run over the top of me.

“I gritted my teeth – I was going to roll over on my side if he was going to drive towards me.”

McComb was initially charged with attempted murder.

