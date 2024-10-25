Motorist jailed for ramming e-bike rider in Glenrothes

An angry driver who knocked a cyclist off his bike on a busy Fife road has been jailed for almost four years.

Craig McComb, 37, struck the back of an e-bike being ridden by pensioner Duncan Ronaldson on the A92 in Glenrothes on August 12 2022.

The 67 year-old sustained serious injuries, including ligaments at his collarbone being severed.

He was also left suffering from PTSD.

McComb was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

He had earlier been convicted after a trial in Edinburgh of assaulting Mr Ronaldson to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of his life.

Lord Scott jailed him for three years and eight months.

McComb, of Glenrothes, was banned from the road for a total of nine years and 10 months.

Used car ‘as weapon’

The judge stated: “You used your car as a weapon to assault Mr Ronaldson.

“The injuries which you have inflicted upon him are serious, severe and long lasting.”

Keen cyclist Mr Ronaldson had been out that morning for a bike ride when he became aware of McComb in his black Vauxhall Astra sounding his horn at him.

The cyclist ignored him but McComb’s car then “shot up” from behind and stopped in front of him forcing an emergency stop.

Mr Ronaldson had to desperately avoid being hit but carried on cycling before eventually being struck.

Mr Ronaldson told prosecutor Dale Hughes: “The car rammed me from behind.

“His front bumper hit my wheel.

“My wheel was locked. It could not move and the car was pushing me along.

“I was thrown over the handlebars and ended up on the tarmac.

“I lay on the ground and counted to 10 before I decided to move.”

Mr Ronaldson watched the car reverse with his bike still attached.

He said: “I thought he was going to flee the scene or he was getting ready to run over the top of me.

“I gritted my teeth – I was going to roll over on my side if he was going to drive towards me.”

McComb was initially charged with attempted murder.

