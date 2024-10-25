Blairgowrie rugby player’s vicious clubhouse assault left teammate’s ankle facing wrong way

A Perthshire rugby player viciously attacked a teammate during post-match drinks and left his ankle facing in a “very unnatural position,” a court has heard.

When Blairgowrie RFC star Calum Thom rugby-tackled new start Neil Forsyth to the ground, onlookers thought it was just “rugby club theatrics”.

But the mood turned to horror as Thom repeatedly rained down blows, while ranting about training sessions.

It took five men to pull Thom away from his victim, who was in so much pain he threw up.

Thom, 26, appeared on indictment at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting Mr Forsyth to his severe injury and disfigurement at the team’s clubhouse at the JJ Coupar Recreation Ground on April 15 last year.

‘I’ve not been at the training, have I?’

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone told the court: “The accused had been part of the rugby team for three seasons but at the time of the offence he had suffered a shoulder injury and was unable to play.

“Mr Forsyth had recently joined the team and had been training with them for about six months.”

That afternoon, spectators gathered at the club’s grounds to watch a match against Kinross RFC.

After the home side’s 55-22 win, drinks were served for players and members at the clubhouse.

Mr Forsyth turned up at about 6pm.

Thom was heard making comments about him as he chatted to two other men.

He stated: “I hate that guy,” and called him a “pr**k.”

Ms Johnstone said: “At about 10pm, Mr Forysth was standing speaking with a group of people, which included the accused.

“Mr Forsyth commented to the accused that he hadn’t seen him much at training.

“The accused, for no apparent reason, became immediately hostile.

“He lunged towards Mr Forsyth and tackled him to the ground.

“Mr Forsyth was flat on his back and the accused kneeled over him, while repeatedly punching him on the face and body.”

As he delivered the blows, Thom kept saying: “I’ve not been at the training, have I?”

Leg surgery

The fiscal depute said: “Witnesses made their way over, having initially thought this was just some rugby club theatrics.”

Five men intervened and, after some difficulty, managed to pull Thom away.

“Mr Forsyth’s ankle was seen facing off to the left in a very unnatural position,” Ms Johnstone said.

“It appeared to all that Mr Forsyth had been seriously injured and he was vomiting with pain.”

An ambulance was called but when it got delayed a friend drove Mr Forsyth to Ninewells.

Mr Forsyth stayed in hospital for four days.

His left leg was operated on and screws were fitted to his broken fibula.

When he left hospital, he had to wear a moonboot for six weeks.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for reports.

She told Thom: “As I’m sure your solicitor has told you, this is a serious matter and it is not one I am prepared to deal with today.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.