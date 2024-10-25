Blairgowrie rugby player’s vicious clubhouse assault left teammate’s ankle facing wrong way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie rugby player’s vicious clubhouse assault left teammate’s ankle facing wrong way

Calum Thom rugby-tackled his victim to the floor and rained down punches as he ranted about training sessions.

By Jamie Buchan
Calum Thom
Calum Thom admitted the assault at Blairgowrie RFC clubhouse.

A Perthshire rugby player viciously attacked a teammate during post-match drinks and left his ankle facing in a “very unnatural position,” a court has heard.

When Blairgowrie RFC star Calum Thom rugby-tackled new start Neil Forsyth to the ground, onlookers thought it was just “rugby club theatrics”.

But the mood turned to horror as Thom repeatedly rained down blows, while ranting about training sessions.

It took five men to pull Thom away from his victim, who was in so much pain he threw up.

Thom, 26, appeared on indictment at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting Mr Forsyth to his severe injury and disfigurement at the team’s clubhouse at the JJ Coupar Recreation Ground on April 15 last year.

‘I’ve not been at the training, have I?’

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone told the court: “The accused had been part of the rugby team for three seasons but at the time of the offence he had suffered a shoulder injury and was unable to play.

“Mr Forsyth had recently joined the team and had been training with them for about six months.”

Calum Thom. Image: Facebook

That afternoon, spectators gathered at the club’s grounds to watch a match against Kinross RFC.

After the home side’s 55-22 win, drinks were served for players and members at the clubhouse.

Mr Forsyth turned up at about 6pm.

Thom was heard making comments about him as he chatted to two other men.

He stated: “I hate that guy,” and called him a “pr**k.”

blairgowrie perthshire rugby
The assault happened at the Blairgowrie Rugby Club.

Ms Johnstone said: “At about 10pm, Mr Forysth was standing speaking with a group of people, which included the accused.

“Mr Forsyth commented to the accused that he hadn’t seen him much at training.

“The accused, for no apparent reason, became immediately hostile.

“He lunged towards Mr Forsyth and tackled him to the ground.

“Mr Forsyth was flat on his back and the accused kneeled over him, while repeatedly punching him on the face and body.”

As he delivered the blows, Thom kept saying: “I’ve not been at the training, have I?”

Leg surgery

The fiscal depute said: “Witnesses made their way over, having initially thought this was just some rugby club theatrics.”

Five men intervened and, after some difficulty, managed to pull Thom away.

“Mr Forsyth’s ankle was seen facing off to the left in a very unnatural position,” Ms Johnstone said.

“It appeared to all that Mr Forsyth had been seriously injured and he was vomiting with pain.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

An ambulance was called but when it got delayed a friend drove Mr Forsyth to Ninewells.

Mr Forsyth stayed in hospital for four days.

His left leg was operated on and screws were fitted to his broken fibula.

When he left hospital, he had to wear a moonboot for six weeks.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for reports.

She told Thom: “As I’m sure your solicitor has told you, this is a serious matter and it is not one I am prepared to deal with today.”

