Police net £2.5million cocaine haul after 120mph chase and stinger stop in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Police net £2.5million cocaine haul after 120mph chase and stinger stop in Dundee

Police used a stinger on the Kingsway to finally bring drug-dealer Dylan Nicol to a halt.

By James Mulholland
The Kingsway in Dundee.
Police had to deploy a stinger on the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A drug-dealer who had £2.4 million worth of cocaine in his car sped off away from police in Dundee at 80mph on deflated tyres.

Dylan Nicol, 24, tried to avoid arrest by breaking the speed limit on the A90 and Kingsway.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how officers deployed a stinger device on the road but Nicol, of Dundee, kept driving.

Prosecutor Brian Gill KC told judge Lady Hood at the High Court in Edinburgh even after Nicol’s Volkswagen Golf eventually came to a stop, he ran from officers before they finally caught him.

Detectives quickly discovered why Nicol was so keen to avoid detection – his cocaine stash could have netted dealers a near-£2.5million pay day.

Kingsway stinger

Describing the moments leading up to Nicol’s arrest on February 19 2024, Mr Gill said the accused had been travelling from Perth back to his home city.

“When the accused was near Longforgan, the officers following him in three marked cars surrounded his moving car, activating their blue lights and signalled him to stop.

“The accused accelerated and swerved sharply to the right causing the following officers to brake harshly to avoid a collision.

“The officers started to chase the accused along the A90.

“He was driving at speeds up to 120mph and swerving in and out of traffic.

Police stinger on road
A police stinger was deployed to stop the car.

“The officers who were following him then deployed the stinger, puncturing the accused’s tyres.

“The accused continued to drive along the Kingsway at approximately 80 miles per hour.”

Nicol, currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Drugs worth nearly £2.5million

Mr Gill told the court that after Nicol’s car stopped, he got out and tried to run away but was captured shortly afterwards.

Police examined the car interior and found he had been transporting cocaine.

Specialist drugs squad detectives found the cocaine had a purity of 79-to-80% – the average purity of cocaine in Tayside at the time  was 42-to-43%.

Mr Gill told Lady Hood if dealers took Nicol’s drugs and divided it into gram deals at the average purity cocaine was selling for, they could have netted £2,447,900.

The court also heard Nicol had previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson KC said the court would have to obtain a report on his client’s background before he could be sentenced and made no motion for bail.

Lady Hood deferred sentence until November and fixed a hearing for March under the proceeds of crime act so prosecutors can seize the accused’s ill gotten gains.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Cameron Allan
Family's 'rot in hell' shout as Fife murdering rapists jailed for life
Calum Thom
Blairgowrie rugby player's vicious clubhouse assault left teammate's ankle facing wrong way
Christopher Tognarelli
Pensioner made 'sexualised gestures' to CCTV 49 times in a month during Fife neighbour…
Michael Paton
Perth body shop owner peed in police van after second drink-drive offence
Kevin Ogg
Freed Dundee prisoner attacked support worker after she ended their 'secret' relationship
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Deviant's arrest mess and van theft lie
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Masked Aberdeen fans charged at Dundee United supporters ‘like scene from the 80s’
Kenneth Ingber
Drunk attacked passenger on train between Stirling and Perth
Junaid Akram
Man found guilty of sex attack on sleeping woman at Perth house party
Luke Pirie
Dundee child killer Luke Pirie left violent voicemail for Perthshire woman