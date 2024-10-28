Stalker who turned up at lawyer ex’s new Fife home admits flouting contact ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stalker who turned up at lawyer ex’s new Fife home admits flouting contact ban

Katrena Coulson made 20 'no caller ID' phone calls and sent an email to her victim over four dates between July and October this year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Katrena Coulson
Katrena Coulson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A woman who turned up at her lawyer ex partner’s new Fife home during a six-month stalking campaign has appeared in court to admit flouting a contact ban.

Katrena Coulson made 20 ‘no caller ID’ phone calls and sent an email to her victim over four dates between July and October this year, despite being handed a £1,000 fine and three-year non-harassment order in March for the earlier stalking offence.

The 48-year-old appeared, unrepresented, at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last week to plead guilty to breaching the terms of the order.

After Sheriff Krista Johnston suggested deferring sentence for more background information, Coulson said she hoped to “get matters resolved today” and that she works full time at a criminal firm and does not want “bosses to know anything about it”.

However, Sheriff Johnston deferred sentencing until November 20 to obtain the social work report.

Stalking

Coulson, from Edinburgh, previously pled guilty to stalking the man between June 25 last year and January.

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar told the court the pair worked for different firms in the same building in Edinburgh when their relationship began.

He ended it by text in early May 2023, Coulson moved out of his home and he blocked her number.

Coulson persistently made unwanted contact including turning up at his home, making phone calls from a withheld number, leaving voicemail messages, and sending emails.

He eventually moved from Edinburgh to Dunfermline without telling her.

Emails and text messages continued to be sent throughout October, November and December and on Christmas Eve he emailed Coulson in response to a voicemail and told her to stop contacting him and that her behaviour was abusive and was impacting his welfare.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Coulson will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

On January 8 he found Coulson standing at the doorstep of his new home and, “in a state of shock” called police, Ms Mukhtar said.

As they took a statement, the man received six missed calls from a withheld number and two voice messages.

He answered one of the calls and identified Coulson, who said she was at a Tesco in Dunfermline.

Police later advised her to hand herself in as a stalking suspect and she did so.

Coulson’s then-defence lawyer said she had found it difficult to cope with rejection and that she did have genuine concern for his wellbeing.

The lawyer said “other than the odd remark, the conduct could not be categorised as being abusive in the normal sense of the word”.

He added: “She accepts alarm was caused to the complainer.”

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson fined Coulson £1,000 and banned her from contacting her victim for three years.

Non-harassment breaches

In court this week prosecutor Catherine Stevenson said Coulson had made contact with her victim, a defence solicitor in Edinburgh, on July 5 this year.

He received four phone calls from a ‘no caller ID’ and identified Coulson’s voice on answering.

The fiscal said: “She begged him not to report, as she was subject to a non-harassment order”.

Ms Stevenson said Coulson made nine ‘no caller ID’ phone calls to him on September 14.

On October 8 he answered six more such phone calls and, on this occasion, she apologised for phoning and asked him “not to get her done,” the fiscal said.

Coulson went on to phone him in the morning before work.

She also sent him an email on October 9 in which she apologised and asked him not to contact police as she would “likely lose her job,” noting she needs some sort of help and is not in a good place mentally.

