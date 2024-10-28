Sheep dodge crash driver later found nearly seven times alcohol limit at Perth Tesco car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheep dodge crash driver later found nearly seven times alcohol limit at Perth Tesco car park

David Robertson was found asleep outside the supermarket just months after he rolled his black BMW into a field to avoid a sheep.

By Jamie Buchan
David Robertson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A motorist was found asleep at the wheel in a Tesco car park while nearly seven times the drink-drive limit.

David Robertson was caught at the Perth supermarket just months after he rolled his black BMW into a field on the same stretch of road.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 47-year-old had careered off the A912 while trying to avoid a sheep on the road.

Robertson, from Larkhall, pled guilty to driving carelessly on January 31 this year by travelling at excessive speed, before losing control of his vehicle.

He further admitted driving the same car on Edinburgh Road on June 3 with excess alcohol (152mics/ 22).

Swerved to avoid sheep

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson, prosecuting, said: “At about 1.10pm on January 31, police constables were called to attend a road traffic collision at the locus.

“When they arrived they found a vehicle in a field that had come to rest on its roof.

“The accused was still in the car.

“He was uninjured and managed to extract himself”

Robertson told police he had been driving too fast on a corner.

“He said there was a sheep or a goat on the road and he tried to swerve to avoid hitting it,” said Ms Paterson.

The court heard how Robertson came to the attention of police again four months later.

“At about 3.10pm on June 3, a witness was travelling from Bridge of Earn to Perth when her attention was drawn to the accused’s vehicle.

“She observed that it was not staying within the white lines of the road.

“The steering seemed to be jerky, as if the driver was struggling to go round bends.”

Ms Paterson said: “The manner of driving was enough of a concern for this witness to contact police.”

Asleep at the wheel

Constables were told Robertson’s BMW had turned into the Tesco car park.

“Police approached the vehicle and found the accused asleep in the driver’s seat,” the fiscal depute said.

Robertson was found asleep outside the Edinburgh Road Tesco, Perth.

“As he was roused, police noticed a strong smell of alcohol.

“They also noticed he had droopy eyelids.

“A bottle of gin was lying in the car. It was about three-quarters full.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane disqualified Robertson for two years.

She also placed him on supervision for six months and told him to engage with alcohol counselling services.

“This was an exceptionally high reading,” she told him.

“You were over six times the limit.

“That requires me to impose a high period of disqualification.”

She added: “You may not think you have a problem with alcohol, but I can see from the report there is an issue here.”

