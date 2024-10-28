‘Dangerous’ Dundee teen locked up for city centre attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dangerous’ Dundee teen locked up for city centre attacks

Gary Davies stamped on a teen's head in one attack and smashed another with a bottle.

By Ciaran Shanks
McDonald's, Reform Street
The assaults happened outside the McDonald's in Reform Street, Dundee.

A “dangerous” Dundee teenager who carried out two vicious assaults in the city centre has been jailed.

Gary Davies, 19, left another teenager unconscious outside McDonald’s on Reform Street after stamping on him on January 8 2023.

Five months later, another victim was left with triple vision after being thumped over the head with a wine bottle on the same street.

Davies is now locked up and will be subject to stringent conditions when he is released from custody.

Reform Street head stamp

Forfar Sheriff Court heard previously how Davies, 18 at the time of the January incident, was drunk after spending the day in pubs with friends.

He and his friends became involved in a fight outside McDonald’s and knocked another teenager to the ground.

Davies kicked him on the head and repeatedly stamped on it while he lay motionless on the pavement.

The attack was caught on city centre CCTV and police rushed to the area.

They discovered a hat Davies had left behind after the assault.

The victim, also intoxicated, was left with a large bump over his left eye with blood smeared across his nose.

Davies was originally charged with attempted murder but pled guilty to a lesser charge of assault to the danger of life.

Second assault

On June 15 2023, Davies returned to the scene of his violent crime and swung a wine bottle at an 18-year-old.

It connected with the teenager’s head and the victim described himself as feeling “concussed” and with triple vision.

He attended at the accident and emergency department of Ninewells Hospital with a 30mm cut behind his right ear which left a scar.

Davies, a prisoner at Polmont, admitted causing the man to suffer severe injury.

Scott Wheeler, 28, also admitted punching the same man during the incident.

Sentence was deferred on him by Sheriff Mungo Bovey KC until April for him to engage in a drug rehabilitation programme.

Prison challenges

Solicitor Anika Jethwa, for Davies, said her client had been remanded in custody since November 2023.

“Both of these offences happened while he was under the influence of alcohol,” she said during Davies’ sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court last week.

“He had a difficult childhood; he lost his mother at a young age.

“He had a very strict upbringing and when he is faced with any kind of conflict, in particular when he’s drinking, he behaves in the manner on these indictments.

“While being in prison, unfortunately just by the very nature of that establishment, he’s constantly facing situations where there’s potential conflict.

“He’s now at the stage that he’s starting to join the dots and understand why he’s behaving in the way he is.”

In a pre-sentencing social work report, Davies was described as a “very dangerous young man” who would be risk to other males his age.

‘Downward spiral’

Sheriff Bovey ordered Davies to serve two years detention and imposed a two-year supervised release order with the condition to engage with alcohol counselling.

The sheriff said: “This is both punishment and opportunity for you.

“Your life seems to be in a downward spiral and it’s essential you take the opportunity that this presents.

“You are, from everything I have seen, a danger to others and that’s not a way that you can proceed.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

