Fife BMW driver crashed and rolled ‘six times’ on M90 in Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife BMW driver crashed and rolled ‘six times’ on M90 in Storm Babet

Cameron Weir lost control of the X5 while travelling north on the motorway between Dunfermline and Kelty on October 21 last year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Crashed BMW
The car rolled six times and ended up on its side on the M90. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A Fife man who crashed and rolled his BMW “six times” on the M90 after driving too fast and aquaplaning during Storm Babet has kept his licence.

Cameron Weir lost control of the X5 while travelling north on the motorway between Dunfermline and Kelty on October 21 last year.

The 25-year-old, of Manse Place, Inverkeithing, pled guilty to a reduced charge of carelessly driving at excessive speed, losing control of the vehicle, repeatedly striking a crash barrier and overturning across both lanes, with the vehicle coming to rest on its side.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court that around 11.25am a passenger in another vehicle spotted Weir’s grey BMW X5 passing her in the same direction, about 800 yards short of the Kelty off-slip, at what she described as “excessive speed”.

The driver then lost control of the car.

The BMW ended up facing the wrong way on the motorway.
The BMW ended up facing the wrong way on the motorway. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

The fiscal depute said it struck the nearside crash barrier several times and overturned “at least six times”, according to the witness, before coming to rest on its side facing the wrong way in the northbound carriageway.

Vast amounts of oil and other debris were left strewn across both lanes, the court heard.

The driver of the other car stopped in the hard shoulder and emergency services were contacted.

Two males climbed from the crashed vehicle.

Weather warnings

A yellow warning for wind, rain and flooding was in force at the time with standing water having a big impact on the road network.

Fife and the east of Scotland had been particularly affected by the extreme weather due to Storm Babet, the fiscal said.

After the crash, one lane remained closed for three hours to ensure the road surface was cleaned and for vehicle recovery.

This caused further disruption to the local road network, which was already adversely impacted by flooding and extreme weather.

Weir’s defence lawyer said his client accepts he drove at excessive speed for the conditions.

The solicitor said Weir hit surface water and aquaplaned.

He said Weir currently has three live points on his licence, had pled guilty to a lesser charge, and asked the sheriff for a disposal that allows him to keep his licence.

The lawyer said Weir currently has an injury as a result of a motocross accident and is a roofer when working.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined Weir £450 and gave him eight penalty points, meaning he keeps his licence but any further offences in the next three years will mean automatic disqualification.

Weir had originally been accused of dangerous driving with excess THC (cannabis) in his system but a not guilty plea was accepted.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Henry White
Fife murderer faces life behind bars for battering older man to death in Oakley
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Hole-in-head threat and watermelon flinger
Craig McComb
Motorist jailed for ramming e-bike rider in Glenrothes
The Kingsway in Dundee.
Police net £2.5million cocaine haul after 120mph chase and stinger stop in Dundee
Cameron Allan
Family's 'rot in hell' shout as Fife murdering rapists jailed for life
Calum Thom
Blairgowrie rugby player's vicious clubhouse assault left teammate's ankle facing wrong way
Christopher Tognarelli
Pensioner made 'sexualised gestures' to CCTV 49 times in a month during Fife neighbour…
Michael Paton
Perth body shop owner peed in police van after second drink-drive offence
Kevin Ogg
Freed Dundee prisoner attacked support worker after she ended their 'secret' relationship
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Deviant's arrest mess and van theft lie