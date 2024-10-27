Fife BMW driver crashed and rolled ‘six times’ on M90 in Storm Babet

A Fife man who crashed and rolled his BMW “six times” on the M90 after driving too fast and aquaplaning during Storm Babet has kept his licence.

Cameron Weir lost control of the X5 while travelling north on the motorway between Dunfermline and Kelty on October 21 last year.

The 25-year-old, of Manse Place, Inverkeithing, pled guilty to a reduced charge of carelessly driving at excessive speed, losing control of the vehicle, repeatedly striking a crash barrier and overturning across both lanes, with the vehicle coming to rest on its side.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court that around 11.25am a passenger in another vehicle spotted Weir’s grey BMW X5 passing her in the same direction, about 800 yards short of the Kelty off-slip, at what she described as “excessive speed”.

The driver then lost control of the car.

The fiscal depute said it struck the nearside crash barrier several times and overturned “at least six times”, according to the witness, before coming to rest on its side facing the wrong way in the northbound carriageway.

Vast amounts of oil and other debris were left strewn across both lanes, the court heard.

The driver of the other car stopped in the hard shoulder and emergency services were contacted.

Two males climbed from the crashed vehicle.

Weather warnings

A yellow warning for wind, rain and flooding was in force at the time with standing water having a big impact on the road network.

Fife and the east of Scotland had been particularly affected by the extreme weather due to Storm Babet, the fiscal said.

After the crash, one lane remained closed for three hours to ensure the road surface was cleaned and for vehicle recovery.

This caused further disruption to the local road network, which was already adversely impacted by flooding and extreme weather.

Weir’s defence lawyer said his client accepts he drove at excessive speed for the conditions.

The solicitor said Weir hit surface water and aquaplaned.

He said Weir currently has three live points on his licence, had pled guilty to a lesser charge, and asked the sheriff for a disposal that allows him to keep his licence.

The lawyer said Weir currently has an injury as a result of a motocross accident and is a roofer when working.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined Weir £450 and gave him eight penalty points, meaning he keeps his licence but any further offences in the next three years will mean automatic disqualification.

Weir had originally been accused of dangerous driving with excess THC (cannabis) in his system but a not guilty plea was accepted.

