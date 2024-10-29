Families’ tears of relief as Perth child sex predator is jailed to calls of ‘enjoy your own mental torture’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families’ tears of relief as Perth child sex predator is jailed to calls of ‘enjoy your own mental torture’

A sheriff said Ryan Kinnear's predatory behaviour would likely have a life-long impact on his three young victims.

By Jamie Buchan
Ryan Kinnear
Ryan Kinnear appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A child sex predator who molested teenagers at his Perth home over the course of more than a year has been jailed.

Victims and family members hugged and broke down in tears as charity worker Ryan Kinnear was led away to begin a 30-month sentence.

One woman shouted after him: “Enjoy your own mental torture.”

Kinnear, 35, preyed on three schoolgirls aged 13, 15 and 18.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he watched Marvel movies with them and attempted to teach them sex education.

Ryan Kinnear
Ryan Kinnear. Image: DC Thomson

He used a massage gun on one victim and targeted another while she slept.

Kinnear, of Mull Place, denied the charges, claiming his victims were lying to the court.

He returned to court for sentencing, having been found guilty by a jury of what a sheriff described “appalling offences” following a trial last month.

Lifelong impact

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Kinnear: “Each complainer was vulnerable and you used your position of trust for your own sexual gratification.

“I note that you maintain your denial, at least to the extent that you say you don’t remember anything like that happening.”

She said one of his victims regularly “sought refuge” at his house.

Ryan Kinnear
Ryan Kinnear attended Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing.

“Your predatory behaviour has had a very significant and potentially lifelong impact on each one of your victims,” the sheriff said.

“I take into account a psychological assessment which highlights trauma from your past and that at the age of 35 you are a first offender.”

She noted he was also assessed as at “low or moderate risk” of reoffending.

“The abuse you perpetrated was serious and against those who should have been safe in your care,” Sheriff Bain said.

“Given the nature and number of the charges and the ages of the complainers, I am satisfied there is no other way of dealing with you other than a custodial sentence.”

Kinnear was jailed for 30 months and has been put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Victim told teacher after lesson

Last month’s trial was halted when Kinnear, who worked for a Perth clothing charity, broke down while giving evidence.

As his solicitor David Holmes read out the allegations against him, Kinnear wept and said “Please, don’t.”

Mr Holmes, in mitigation on Monday, said: “Mr Kinnear’s position has remained unchanged throughout the trial.

“He is someone who has never been in trouble before, has no outstanding matters and there have been no other instances since this case was brought before the court.”

He added: “He has been very anxious about proceedings.

“During the trial, he did not challenge the witnesses but simply said: ‘I didn’t do it’.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Jurors heard how he was seen as a confidant to his victims.

He abused two of them while giving them massages, the court heard, convincing one girl – stressed about her exams – to remove her tights.

She went “stony-faced” when he used a massage device on her private parts.

The court also heard how his eldest victim came to speak to him, upset about a close family member being in hospital.

The teenager fell asleep on Kinnear’s couch but woke to see he had placed his hand on his penis.

She froze, then rolled off the couch and went into the bathroom.

There, she sent a Snapchat message to a friend telling her what had happened.

The court heard how a police investigation was launched when one of Kinnear’s victims spoke to a teacher after learning about sexual abuse in a Personal and Social Education (PSE) class.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

