Man in court accused of ‘stealing’ two-year-old child in Dundee park

Emmanuel Chukwunedu faces a charge of attempting to steal another youngster.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Chukwunedu appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A 29-year-old man accused of stealing a toddler and trying to steal another child has been remanded in custody.

Emmanuel Chukwunedu is alleged to have targeted the children in separate incidents in Dundee.

Prosecutors allege Chukwunedu first attempted to steal a four-year-old boy on August 24 on Commercial Street.

On October 26, Chukwunedu allegedly stole a child – aged two – while in Fairmuir Park.

The charges fall under the historic charge of plagium – the theft of a child below the age of puberty.

It is alleged neither of the children were known to Chukwunedu, of the city’s Provost Road.

Chukwunedu appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations on petition.

After no plea was offered on his behalf by solicitor Jane Caird, Sheriff George Way committed Chukwunedu for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

