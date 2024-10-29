Dundee predator pensioner jailed for child sex crimes across Tayside and Fife

A pensioner sexual predator who repeatedly abused young girls in Dundee has been jailed.

David Duncan, 77, targeted a child at sleepovers in Dundee, Angus and Spain and abused a four-year-old in a parked car outside a school.

A courtroom erupted at a previous hearing when angry spectators in the public gallery tried to reach Duncan, whose sentence had been deferred for a social work report to be prepared.

Extra police officers were drafted in for Duncan’s sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Duncan, recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, denied the sex attacks in an interview with social workers and previously told police the allegations were false.

But he later admitted charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices committed between 2007 and 2023.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “Your abuse of these children involved the repeated touching of their private parts.

“You have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and this means you are not suitable for unpaid work and are not suitable for participating in the sex offenders programme.

“Your sexual abuse of these two girls when you were in a position of trust was so serious that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.

“Only a custodial sentence will reflect the public’s abhorrence for such behaviour.”

‘Troubling’ background report

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie previously described how Duncan’s first victim routinely stayed over at his address and slept on the sofa, where the creep would sexually abuse her.

Duncan would then give the girl £10 and take her shopping the following day.

This offending took place at a number of properties, including in Dundee, Fife, Forfar and in Salou, Spain between 2007 and 2010.

His victim eventually disclosed what was happening and Duncan was interviewed by police in 2015 but made no admissions.

Between August 2021 and January 2023 outside a Dundee primary school, he placed his hand inside the underwear of a girl while in a parked car from when she was four.

When interviewed by police, Duncan said: “I never had any sexual contact.

“I don’t know why she came away with that.”

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said the terms of the social work report were “a little troubling” and limited his mitigation due to Duncan’s repeated denials in the interview.

The lawyer said Duncan, who has a history of heart issues, was also receiving palliative care for terminal cancer.

Duncan was sentenced to a total of 27 months in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

