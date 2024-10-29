Dundee predator pensioner jailed for child sex crimes across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee predator pensioner jailed for child sex crimes across Tayside and Fife

David Duncan, 77, targeted a child at sleepovers in Dundee, Angus and Spain and abused a four-year-old in a parked car outside a school.

By Ciaran Shanks
David Duncan
David Duncan at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A pensioner sexual predator who repeatedly abused young girls in Dundee has been jailed.

David Duncan, 77, targeted a child at sleepovers in Dundee, Angus and Spain and abused a four-year-old in a parked car outside a school.

A courtroom erupted at a previous hearing when angry spectators in the public gallery tried to reach Duncan, whose sentence had been deferred for a social work report to be prepared.

Extra police officers were drafted in for Duncan’s sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Duncan, recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, denied the sex attacks in an interview with social workers and previously told police the allegations were false.

But he later admitted charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices committed between 2007 and 2023.

David Duncan
David Duncan.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “Your abuse of these children involved the repeated touching of their private parts.

“You have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and this means you are not suitable for unpaid work and are not suitable for participating in the sex offenders programme.

“Your sexual abuse of these two girls when you were in a position of trust was so serious that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.

“Only a custodial sentence will reflect the public’s abhorrence for such behaviour.”

‘Troubling’ background report

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie previously described how Duncan’s first victim routinely stayed over at his address and slept on the sofa, where the creep would sexually abuse her.

Duncan would then give the girl £10 and take her shopping the following day.

This offending took place at a number of properties, including in Dundee, Fife, Forfar and in Salou, Spain between 2007 and 2010.

His victim eventually disclosed what was happening and Duncan was interviewed by police in 2015 but made no admissions.

Between August 2021 and January 2023 outside a Dundee primary school, he placed his hand inside the underwear of a girl while in a parked car from when she was four.

When interviewed by police, Duncan said: “I never had any sexual contact.

“I don’t know why she came away with that.”

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said the terms of the social work report were “a little troubling” and limited his mitigation due to Duncan’s repeated denials in the interview.

The lawyer said Duncan, who has a history of heart issues, was also receiving palliative care for terminal cancer.

Duncan was sentenced to a total of 27 months in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

