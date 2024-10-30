Rapist babysitter to serve more time for Perth Prison lunch queue scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapist babysitter to serve more time for Perth Prison lunch queue scrap

William Russell, serving a 10-year sentence for raping a nine-year-old girl and sexually abusing her and her sister in Stirlingshire, attacked Brian Clark in a lunch queue.

By Jamie Buchan
William Russell
William Russell assaulted fellow prisoner Brian Clark at Perth Prison

A child rapist will spend more time behind bars after he was caught on CCTV assaulting a fellow prisoner at Perth Prison.

Russell, 41, admitted the offence when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

He appeared visibly shocked to be handed a consecutive sentence that will impact on his 2028 release date, loudly complaining from the dock: “F***ing hell.”

Dinner hall bust-up

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said lunch was served to prisoners at about 12.30pm on February 12 this year.

Russell and Clark were standing in a queue, waiting to be served.

“A disagreement happened between the accused and the complainer.

“Mr Russell was seen pushing Mr Clark into a wall, causing him to fall to the floor.”

She said Russell co-operated with prison officers.

Perth Prison
HMP Perth.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said his client is not due for release until September 2028 and parole had recently been refused.

“There is footage of Mr Russell confronting the other prisoner,” he said.

“It shows Mr Russell turning around and a disagreement clearly taking place.

“He turns his back on Mr Clark but then is hit on the back by the plate that the other prisoner is holding.

“Mr Russell then turns around and pushes him.”

Jail doesn’t stop him offending

Russell spent three days in solitary confinement.

“But he remained in the same prison, in the same hall with the complainer for six months after this,” said Mr Crawford.

The lawyer urged the court to consider a concurrent sentence that would not affect his client’s release date.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Alison McKay told Russell: “Mr Crawford seeks to persuade me that this was a minor matter.

“But anything that happens within a prison that affects the good order within the prison, can be seen as more serious than what happens on the high street.

“You have a number of previous convictions for assault and moreover, it doesn’t appear that being in custody is stopping you from offending.”

Jailing him for three months, the sheriff said: “That will be consecutive to your current sentence.”

Sisters’ nightmares

One of Russell’s young victims told the High Court in Livingston she and her sister had not told anyone about what Russell had done to them.

But when they spoke about nightmares they were having, she realised they both had suffered similar experiences.

The rape took place between April 2003 and April 2005 when Russell was acting as the girl’s babysitter in the family’s Stirlingshire home.

He then used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards her and her younger sister.

It was only in 2017 when the sisters confided in each other about the abuse that they agreed to report the case to police.

