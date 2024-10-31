Driver reached 125mph before horrific Stirlingshire motorway crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver reached 125mph before horrific Stirlingshire motorway crash

Rhys Law admitted causing his passenger serious injury on the M90.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Rhys Law
Rhys Law at Stirling Sheriff Court.

A motorist who left his passenger with a broken neck when his car spun on the motorway in Stirlingshire had been driving at speeds of up to 125mph before crashing.

Rhys Law’s car spun out in “horrific” weather, before flying through the air and hitting a tree.

Both he and his passenger Fletcher McInally were thrown from the Honda Civic when their seatbelts failed.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard data from Mr McInally’s phone showed the car was moving at 80mph around the time of the crash on the M876.

Crash

Fiscal depute Rachel Wallace said a witness approached M9 junction 6 on-slip at Earlsgate, Grangemouth, when she saw two vehicles, which appeared to be driving very fast, approaching the motorway.

She moved over to allow traffic to join and saw the white and blue car accelerate away.

“Moments after, she heard a loud bang and observed a white car tumbling off the road, with a wheel detaching and nearly colliding with her vehicle.”

She said a northbound witness – who described the weather as “horrific” – was approaching the on slip for the M876 Dennyloanhead to Kincardine

“He observed a white car on the left hand side going across the chevrons separating the M9 where the on-slip for the M876 merge.

“He observed the white car “spin and then, with its headlights facing him, collide  with the embankment.

“The car rolled and stopped in lane one of the motorway.”

Law and his passenger were taken to hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

Ms Wallace continued: “ A collision investigation was carried out.

“The weather at the time was dusk, raining heavily and the road surface was very wet with areas of standing water.

“Data recorded of the drive to the locus by passenger McInally on an application on his mobile phone saw the GPS recording a maximum speed of 125mph, with a final speed recorded being 80mph which, according to the GPS was recorded as being within the collision locus.”

Injuries included organ damage

Mr McInally suffered injuries, including a broken neck, two broken femurs, a broken arm and damage to his lungs, kidney and a blood vessel in his brain.

The fiscal depute said he reported his neck had not healed correctly and continues to be weak.

Law, 22, of Windmill View, Sauchie, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A876 and M876 on July 6 last year

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, said Law himself had sustained serious injuries, including a broken jaw, fractured spine and punctured lung.

He said: “He accepted at an early stage he was at fault.

“It’s not clear if the loss of control… was because of aquaplaning but he accepts responsibility.

“The person seriously injured is a lifelong friend and in other circumstances, Mr McInally would have been in the driver’s seat.”

He added Law was “grateful” the crash had not been more serious, given the car “rolled, hit a tree and essentially broke up”.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Law was disqualified from driving in the interim.

