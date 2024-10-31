Tayport stalker ‘Cupid’ plagued ex-partner for six months, years after break-up

A stalker hounded his former partner for six months during a bizarre campaign of harassment.

Lucian McIvor left cryptic Google reviews about the woman’s business, took pictures of her car and went to her Fife home uninvited.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how McIvor broke up with the woman at the end of 2020 and had no contact with her until sending a happy new year message on January 1 this year.

McIvor previously pled guilty to harassing the woman, threatening another former partner and causing a disturbance in his flat in Tayport.

Messages, then visit

The court was told how the woman ignored McIvor’s message and thought nothing of it until April 9 when she received a “self-pitying” message.

This was also ignored.

McIvor, 33, repeatedly tried to contact the woman and eventually attended at her home on May 10.

Prosecutor Laura Farquhar said: “The accused asked to come in before trying to let himself in.

“She said ‘no, my boyfriend is here’. She had been with him for two years.

“The complainer’s boyfriend came and asked him to leave, which he did.

“She contacted the police and reported the incident.”

McIvor continued to contact the woman and again knocked at her door, before police were drafted in.

Google reviews and phone footage

Almost a month later, McIvor walked out in front of her car as she went to drive off for work and then shared a video on his YouTube channel of a mural the woman had painted.

Ring doorbell footage from 1.30am on June 2 captured McIvor photographing her car and walking off.

In the Google reviews, McIvor referred to himself as “Cupid” and said the owner was “beautiful”.

He attached five images, which included photos he had taken of her during a walk in 2020, a still of the Dire Straits song Romeo and Juliet playing on a streaming app and a photo of the woman’s car.

McIvor was also found to have a photo of the woman as the lock screen on his mobile phone.

He later left a voicemail at the business – again using the name Cupid – and was also found sitting underneath a window of the woman’s home.

‘Still in love’ claim

During this time, McIvor became embroiled in a dispute with a second ex-partner and threatened to kill her in messages with another person.

McIvor, of Ogilvy Place, Tayport, pled guilty to committing the offences between January 1 and June 4 this year.

Solicitor Angela McLardy said her client had been psychiatrically assessed prior to pleading guilty and no mental disorder was established.

She said it was McIvor’s position he had become aware through other people the woman was still in love with him.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until December for a social work report to be prepared.

