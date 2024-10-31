Tayport stalker ‘Cupid’ plagued ex-partner for six months, years after break-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tayport stalker ‘Cupid’ plagued ex-partner for six months, years after break-up

Lucian McIvor left cryptic Google reviews about the woman's business, took pictures of her car and went to her Fife home uninvited.

By Ciaran Shanks
Lucian McIvor
Lucian McIvor.

A stalker hounded his former partner for six months during a bizarre campaign of harassment.

Lucian McIvor left cryptic Google reviews about the woman’s business, took pictures of her car and went to her Fife home uninvited.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how McIvor broke up with the woman at the end of 2020 and had no contact with her until sending a happy new year message on January 1 this year.

McIvor previously pled guilty to harassing the woman, threatening another former partner and causing a disturbance in his flat in Tayport.

Messages, then visit

The court was told how the woman ignored McIvor’s message and thought nothing of it until April 9 when she received a “self-pitying” message.

This was also ignored.

McIvor, 33, repeatedly tried to contact the woman and eventually attended at her home on May 10.

Prosecutor Laura Farquhar said: “The accused asked to come in before trying to let himself in.

“She said ‘no, my boyfriend is here’. She had been with him for two years.

“The complainer’s boyfriend came and asked him to leave, which he did.

“She contacted the police and reported the incident.”

McIvor continued to contact the woman and again knocked at her door, before police were drafted in.

Google reviews and phone footage

Almost a month later, McIvor walked out in front of her car as she went to drive off for work and then shared a video on his YouTube channel of a mural the woman had painted.

Ring doorbell footage from 1.30am on June 2 captured McIvor photographing her car and walking off.

In the Google reviews, McIvor referred to himself as “Cupid” and said the owner was “beautiful”.

He attached five images, which included photos he had taken of her during a walk in 2020, a still of the Dire Straits song Romeo and Juliet playing on a streaming app and a photo of the woman’s car.

McIvor was also found to have a photo of the woman as the lock screen on his mobile phone.

He later left a voicemail at the business – again using the name Cupid – and was also found sitting underneath a window of the woman’s home.

‘Still in love’ claim

During this time, McIvor became embroiled in a dispute with a second ex-partner and threatened to kill her in messages with another person.

McIvor, of Ogilvy Place, Tayport, pled guilty to committing the offences between January 1 and June 4 this year.

Solicitor Angela McLardy said her client had been psychiatrically assessed prior to pleading guilty and no mental disorder was established.

She said it was McIvor’s position he had become aware through other people the woman was still in love with him.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until December for a social work report to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Henry McDonald
Fed-up dad threatened neighbours with pick axe in row over speeding car in Perthshire…
Rhys Law
Driver reached 125mph before horrific Stirlingshire motorway crash
James Sneddon
£10k fine for Kinross-shire paedophile pensioner caught with child abuse images
JD Sports bag
Police watched handover of JD Sports bag full of dirty cash in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Jealous attacker and amber danger
Lady Justice statue
Judges agree with Lord Advocate on rape law corroboration changes
William Russell
Rapist babysitter to serve more time for Perth Prison lunch queue scrap
ATM withdrawal
Fife carer stole hundreds from vulnerable woman's account
Del Banks
Perth dealer jailed for hat shop raid, city centre robbery and betting shop assault
Scott Ney
Dundee man jailed for early-morning hammer attack