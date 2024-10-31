£10k fine for Kinross-shire paedophile pensioner caught with child abuse images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

£10k fine for Kinross-shire paedophile pensioner caught with child abuse images

Police raided 71-year-old James Sneddon's home in Milnathort and uncovered a collection of obscene photos and videos that he had been amassing for nearly 12 years.

By Jamie Buchan
James Sneddon
James Sneddon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A paedophile pensioner caught with a stash of a sickening child abuse material has been fined £10,000.

Police raided James Sneddon’s home in Kinross-shire and uncovered a collection of obscene photos and videos he had been amassing for nearly 12 years.

Some of the files featured children as young as two.

The 71-year-old returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty in August.

The court heard he had put his £320,000 Milnathort home on the market after his depraved past-time was made public.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told him: “The best way to deal with this, to bring home the seriousness of this matter, is to impose a significant financial penalty.”

‘Self-destructive’

Police Scotland was tipped off about potential indecent material being downloaded to devices at Sneddon’s Glebe Crescent home.

Officers armed with a search warrant went to the address on May 15 last year.

When they explained why they were there, Sneddon said: “Yes, you’ll find stuff on my computer.”

He stressed that his partner “had nothing to do with it”.

James Sneddon was fined £10,000 at Perth Sheriff Court.

In front of police, he told her: “I don’t know why but I was trying to hurt myself.

“It wasn’t to hurt you. It was self-destructive.”

A total of 470 indecent files were recovered by police.

The court heard 71 files were described as category A on the obscenity scale which featured children aged between four and 15.

There were 55 category B files, with children as young as two, and 334 at category C.

Many of the files had been deleted and were recovered from the trash part of his computer.

Sentence must be significant

Sneddon pled guilty to downloading images between November 13 2011 and May 8 2023.

Solicitor Lisa Duffus, defending, said her client had never been in trouble with the law before.

She said he had been taking steps to address his behaviour and had been engaging with the Lucy Faithful Foundation, a UK child protection charity.

“This was a relatively low number of files for a period of nearly 12 years,” she said.

“He is now moving out and his property is on the market,” the solicitor added.

“That is due to difficulties from this case and because of details being put in the paper.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Foulis told Sneddon: “I take into account you have no record.

“You are 71, albeit these offences started at the time of your 61st birthday.

“You have pled guilty at the first opportunity and your sentence can be discounted.”

The sheriff said: “In all the circumstances, I am content to deal with this matter by way of a non-custodial disposal.

“But it has to be a significant one to take account of the serious nature of this matter.”

Sheriff Foulis rejected a suggestion of imposing a restriction of liberty curfew, saying it would not be appropriate to order someone who had downloaded child abuse materials to stay at home for 12 hours a day.

Fining Sneddon £10,000, he placed him on the sex offenders register for five years.

