Hit-and-run death driver given unpaid work and banned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Hit-and-run death driver given unpaid work and banned

Mohammed Rashid hit his victim and drove off.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Mohammad Rashid
Mohammad Rashid pled guilty to causing death by careless driving.

A motorist who left a man dying in the road after hitting him with a car has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Mohammed Rashid was driving at 41mph in a 30 limit prior to the incident on Stenhousemuir’s High Street shortly after midnight on March 11 2022.

James Risk stepped off the pavement and was struck and thrown into the air, suffering a catastrophic head injury on landing.

He had been on a night out with friends and family, drinking and playing bowls.

Rashid, 29, of Stephens Croft, Falkirk, went home to pick up his wife before returning to a spot around the corner from the incident site, where he was found by police.

At Stirling Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to causing death by driving carelessly and returned for sentencing this week.

‘Fight or flight’

Solicitor Simon Hutchison, defending, said Rashid was “devastated” by events.

He said: “Anything I say does not take from the tragic incident on the night in question and my client did not want me to but my job is to point out mitigating factors.

“The vehicle was completely legal and in good condition with no defects.”

He said the road layout was such that there was “very little opportunity for pedestrians to cross the road”.

Mr Hutchison said statements taken from Mr Risk’s friends and brother following the crash had acknowledged the driver had little time to react.

He said: “My client has been devastated and…I’ve never seen anyone so genuine in their remorse.

“He’s as devastated as the Risk family by what happened.”

On Rashid’s decision to drive off, he added: “He panicked.

“It was fight or flight but nothing he could have done would have helped the situation.

“He died almost instantly because of the way he fell after being hit by the vehicle.”

‘Extraordinary behaviour’

Sheriff Derek Hamilton ordered Rashid to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and banned him from the roads for 27 months, then resit the extended driving test.

He said: “It cannot be said this tragedy occurred due to a momentary lapse.

“Your average speed was significantly over the speed limit.

“You said you saw drunk people walking on the pavement, yet you took no steps to lower your speed or to distance yourself from the potential danger that those pedestrians might pose.

“The circumstances were tragically straightforward and unfortunately all too common.”

On the decision to flee, he said: ”Your behaviour was, to my mind, quite extraordinary.

”You have driven home, collected your wife and despite significant damage to your vehicle, parked in a side street.”

He said the sentence did not reflect on the worth of Mr Risk’s life.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Lennon McAlpine
Jail for Fife Buckfast thief who attacked shop workers and fractured stranger's skull
Andrew Townsley
Twice-busted Perth heroin dealer jailed after 'playing last ace in his hand'
Danielle Lee
Nursery manager hit casino punter in Dundee over 'ageist' comments
Douglas Murray
Raging golfer broke 'ball thief's' thumb with driver at Dundee golf course
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dog leash warning and boozy BBQ
Ben Douglas
Perth health worker stole drugs from Ninewells for years
Rory Hunter
'Knuckleduster' thug jailed for single punch Stirling assault
Natalie Elliot
Dundee woman who blamed partying drug users for crypto scam is sentenced
Henry McDonald
Fed-up dad threatened neighbours with pick axe in row over speeding car in Perthshire…
Rhys Law
Driver reached 125mph before horrific Stirlingshire motorway crash