Police watched handover of JD Sports bag full of dirty cash in Dundee

Terry Williamson, 40, and James Jackson, 66, were spotted carrying out the handover in the city.

By Connor Gordon
JD Sports bag
The money was in a JD Sports bag. Image: Shutterstock

A pair of men were caught exchanging £122,800 of dirty cash in a JD Sports bag while under police surveillance in Dundee.

Terry Williamson, 40, from Dundee and James Jackson, 66, were spotted carrying out the handover on October 13 2022.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard they were put under surveillance between September and December 2022.

Jackson, of Beith, North Ayrshire, was spotted driving to Dundee in a Volkswagen car and was later joined by Williamson in a BMW.

Prosecutor Ross Canning said: “Williamson got out of the motor vehicle with a weighted JD Sports bag.

“He went into the passenger side of Jackson’s car in possession of the bag.

“Williamson went back into his car within a period of two minutes then drove off.”

Cash found in bag

Officers followed Jackson back to Glasgow, where he was noted to interact with his daughter and former co-accused Stephanie Jamieson.

Mr Canning said: “Officers witnessed Jamieson exit the house in possession of a brown box, which was covered.

“Officers had reason to pull over Jamieson for a search of the vehicle.

“During the search, it was accepted that Jamieson did not know what was in the box and that inside of it was the JD Sports bag.”

Within the bag were seven fire-sealed bags which contained different quantities of cash between £8,000 and £39,940.

A forensic examination uncovered Williamson’s fingerprints on two packages.

Jackson and Williamson pled guilty to acquiring and possessing £122,800 of criminal property.

Jamieson, of Beith, had her not guilty plea accepted.

‘No questions asked’

Campbell Porter, defending Williamson told the court his client was paid £200 to deliver the cash and did not make any further inquiries.

Bob Mitchell, defending Jackson, said his client worked in the car delivery trade at the time, which involved cash.

The lawyer said: “On this occasion he was asked to collect money and not a vehicle.

“The person who asked him to do this had previously asked him to deliver vehicles but on this occasion he went and collected money.

“He accepts that he had been suspicious.”

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month by Sheriff Tony Kelly, who granted the pair bail.

The sheriff said: “I view these offences as significant, which on the face of it attracts a custodial sentence but I am not pre-judging the matter.”

