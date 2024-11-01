Raging golfer broke ‘ball thief’s’ thumb with driver at Dundee golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raging golfer broke ‘ball thief’s’ thumb with driver at Dundee golf course

Irate pensioner Douglas Malcolm was fined after being caught on camera "severely" injuring his victim.

By Ross Gardiner
Douglas Murray
Douglas Malcolm was convicted of the Caird Park golf course assault at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A raging retiree has been convicted of smashing a suspected golf ball thief with his driver on the 18th hole at a popular Dundee course.

Douglas Malcolm was found guilty of severely injuring his victim in a fit of rage at Caird Park golf course last spring.

Samuel Adebo filmed the fuming 74-year-old as he withdrew his driver on the 18th hole and swung it towards him.

Furious Malcolm sent the phone flying from his victim’s hand, fracturing his thumb in the process.

His explanation he was “protecting his property” and Mr Adebo walked into his club was rejected by a sheriff as Malcolm stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, denying the  assault.

‘It was a clean hit’

The former non-destructive tester told the court he had played golf at Caird Park three times a week for two years after moving from the Camperdown course when it closed.

The pensioner, who now golfs at Piperdam, said he had been playing alone and made it to the 18th where he took two shots towards the blind hole, having miss-hit his first.

He reacted angrily when he saw Mr Adebo make off with one of the balls he had struck.

The court was shown footage recorded by Mr Adebo in which he pleads for mercy after Malcolm screamed “Mizuno”, the manufacturer of his ball.

After Mr Adebo stopped and showed him the balls he was holding, Malcolm took his back.

The pensioner was then caught on film returning to his bag, withdrawing his driver and smashing Mr Adebo’s phone out of his hand as he pleaded with him.

Caird Park golf course
The fracas took place on Caird Park golf course. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Malcolm said: “I’ve took out my driver to try and ward him off.

“He’s walked straight into my club.

“It was a clean hit with the top of his phone.

“It was like metal to metal, it flew out his hand.”

In the witness box, Malcolm said he was “protecting his property.”

He said he had been assaulted and his glasses had been broken in the fracas.

Red mist descended

Malcolm, of Menzieshill Road in Dundee, was found guilty by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael of severely injuring Mr Adebo on March 22 last year.

Fining the first offender £400, the sheriff said: “I found the complainer to be credible and reliable in the essential elements, although not what he was doing.

“This was an argument about a golf ball.

“The footage makes it clear that you reacted aggressively towards the complainer and were the aggressor throughout.

“The red mist had come over you. I reject self-defence.

“There was no reason for you to feel threatened. Your use of a golf club was not a proportionate one.”

Following the conviction, solicitor Ross Bennett said: “This has had quite an impact on Mr Malcolm (who) I’m sure, regrets this incident.

“It had never happened in 50 years on a golf course and I’m sure it will never happen again.”

