Raging golfer broke ‘ball thief’s’ thumb with driver at Dundee golf course

A raging retiree has been convicted of smashing a suspected golf ball thief with his driver on the 18th hole at a popular Dundee course.

Douglas Malcolm was found guilty of severely injuring his victim in a fit of rage at Caird Park golf course last spring.

Samuel Adebo filmed the fuming 74-year-old as he withdrew his driver on the 18th hole and swung it towards him.

Furious Malcolm sent the phone flying from his victim’s hand, fracturing his thumb in the process.

His explanation he was “protecting his property” and Mr Adebo walked into his club was rejected by a sheriff as Malcolm stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, denying the assault.

‘It was a clean hit’

The former non-destructive tester told the court he had played golf at Caird Park three times a week for two years after moving from the Camperdown course when it closed.

The pensioner, who now golfs at Piperdam, said he had been playing alone and made it to the 18th where he took two shots towards the blind hole, having miss-hit his first.

He reacted angrily when he saw Mr Adebo make off with one of the balls he had struck.

The court was shown footage recorded by Mr Adebo in which he pleads for mercy after Malcolm screamed “Mizuno”, the manufacturer of his ball.

After Mr Adebo stopped and showed him the balls he was holding, Malcolm took his back.

The pensioner was then caught on film returning to his bag, withdrawing his driver and smashing Mr Adebo’s phone out of his hand as he pleaded with him.

Malcolm said: “I’ve took out my driver to try and ward him off.

“He’s walked straight into my club.

“It was a clean hit with the top of his phone.

“It was like metal to metal, it flew out his hand.”

In the witness box, Malcolm said he was “protecting his property.”

He said he had been assaulted and his glasses had been broken in the fracas.

Red mist descended

Malcolm, of Menzieshill Road in Dundee, was found guilty by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael of severely injuring Mr Adebo on March 22 last year.

Fining the first offender £400, the sheriff said: “I found the complainer to be credible and reliable in the essential elements, although not what he was doing.

“This was an argument about a golf ball.

“The footage makes it clear that you reacted aggressively towards the complainer and were the aggressor throughout.

“The red mist had come over you. I reject self-defence.

“There was no reason for you to feel threatened. Your use of a golf club was not a proportionate one.”

Following the conviction, solicitor Ross Bennett said: “This has had quite an impact on Mr Malcolm (who) I’m sure, regrets this incident.

“It had never happened in 50 years on a golf course and I’m sure it will never happen again.”

