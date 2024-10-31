Fed-up dad threatened neighbours with pick axe in row over speeding car in Perthshire village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fed-up dad threatened neighbours with pick axe in row over speeding car in Perthshire village

Henry McDonald was at the end of his tether when he stood outside and shouted at residents while clutching the weapon.

By Jamie Buchan
A father threatened neighbours with a pick axe in a row over an antisocial motorist speeding up and down his street.

Henry McDonald was at the end of his tether when he stood outside and shouted at residents while clutching the weapon.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 25-year-old was fed up with one local driver racing past his home at all hours of the day and night.

McDonald admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner outside his then-home in Spittalfield, on May 13 last year.

He was further found guilty of assaulting his partner at the same property on November 18 2023.

‘What are you looking at?’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said: “Some time between 10pm and 10.30pm, a neighbour was in the first floor bedroom of her home.

“She heard the accused shouting in the street.”

McDonald was seen standing by his pick-up truck with the tool.

He was heard ranting: “F*** your mother, mongos.”

He then punched the side of his own vehicle.

“The accused then shouted at the witness: ‘What are you looking at?’

“She moved away from the window.”

Her partner on the ground floor then went to the window and saw McDonald standing with the pick axe, staring up at his property.

“Who do you think you are, speaking to a woman like that?” he shouted.

McDonald replied: “Come outside and I’ll show you. F***ing come out.”

He added: “You f***ing mongo. I’ll smash you up and your car.”

The witnesses saw McDonald hold the axe in his right hand and brandish it towards them.

The argument continued and police were called.

Alternative to jail

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr McDonald had a problem with a neighbour speeding up and down the street at all hours of the day.

“He was worried about the effect on his children, the potential risk for them and that they would be woken up through the night.

“Mr McDonald decided to pick up the pick axe, take it outside and say that this wasn’t going to keep happening.

“He expressed himself in ways he shouldn’t.”

Perth Sheriff Court

In a separate incident six months later, McDonald assaulted his girlfriend by scratching her on the face and seizing her by the body, to her injury.

He denied the attack but was convicted after trial.

The court heard McDonald was still trying to deal with the death of his father.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “We can’t have you running around brandishing a pick axe.

“And because there is a victim involved, that does take it to the threshold that I have to consider an alternative to custody.”

McDonald, of Manse Crescent, Stanley, was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also placed on supervision for a year.

