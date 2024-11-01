Jail for Fife Buckfast thief who attacked shop workers and fractured stranger’s skull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for Fife Buckfast thief who attacked shop workers and fractured stranger’s skull

A sheriff said there was no alternative to prison for Lennon McAlpine.

By Jamie McKenzie
Lennon McAlpine
Lennon McAlpine. Image: Facebook

A thief who attacked two shop workers and a stranger in the street has been jailed for three years.

Lennon McAlpine assaulted employees at the Spar in Burntisland’s Cromwell Road after stealing two bottles of Buckfast.

Two weeks later, the 24-year-old was caught on CCTV hitting a 64-year-old stranger, causing him to fall and strike his head on the road outside an address in Houliston Avenue, Inverkeithing.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the man suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed.

McAlpine appeared in court by video link to prison for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to an assault to severe injury, two other assaults and theft.

Sheriff Susan Duff told McAlpine: “People who work in shops and other public-facing roles do not go to work to be assaulted by people like you.

“They deserve protection of the court.

“In addition, you assaulted a 64-year-old man in the street who was unknown to you.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence”.

She jailed McAlpine for a total of three years, backdated to May 24 when he was first remanded.

Attacked stranger

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court previously McAlpine met his 64-year-old victim outside an address in Inverkeithing on May 10 this year.

CCTV footage from a nearby house showed him hitting the man in the head and neck after an angry exchange, causing him to fall and strike his head on the road.

A witness found the victim lying on the ground with blood around his head and she called an ambulance.

While attending to him, she saw a male she believed to be McAlpine riding past on a pedal bike – his DNA was later found on the abandoned bike – without stopping to help.

A witness went to the high street for a defibrillator and the victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary due to softening to his skull and bleeding from the ear.

A scan confirmed a skull fracture and bleed on the brain.

He was released from hospital several days later and has made a recovery but still has difficulty hearing in one ear.

Buckfast chaos

The offence came 12 days after violent McAlpine had caused chaos in the Spar shop in Burntisland.

McAlpine took two bottles of Buckfast and walked out, followed by two shop assistants.

A struggle ensued but they managed to escort him back to the shop before summoning police using in-store panic alarms and calling 999.

McAlpine punched one of the men to the head and face multiple times, scratched his face, bit him on his arms and thumb, breaking the skin and drawing blood.

McAlpine punched the other worker to the face, causing him to fall, and kicked his legs.

He then wrecked the inside of the shop, before leaving with a £9 bottle of Buckfast.

CCTV captured the entire incident and police identified McAlpine.

He was traced at a property in Monifieth on May 22 and arrested.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Mohammad Rashid
Hit-and-run death driver given unpaid work and banned
Andrew Townsley
Twice-busted Perth heroin dealer jailed after 'playing last ace in his hand'
Danielle Lee
Nursery manager hit casino punter in Dundee over 'ageist' comments
Douglas Murray
Raging golfer broke 'ball thief's' thumb with driver at Dundee golf course
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dog leash warning and boozy BBQ
Ben Douglas
Perth health worker stole drugs from Ninewells for years
Rory Hunter
'Knuckleduster' thug jailed for single punch Stirling assault
Natalie Elliot
Dundee woman who blamed partying drug users for crypto scam is sentenced
Henry McDonald
Fed-up dad threatened neighbours with pick axe in row over speeding car in Perthshire…
Rhys Law
Driver reached 125mph before horrific Stirlingshire motorway crash