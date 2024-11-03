One-punch assault in Perthshire town ‘could have been catastrophic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

One-punch assault in Perthshire town ‘could have been catastrophic’

Jason Sturrock has been ordered to pay compensation to victim Colin Stewart after he attacked him in Alyth's Airlie Street.

By Jamie Buchan
Jason Sturrock
Jason Sturrock appeared again at Perth Sheriff Court.

A one-punch thug has been ordered to pay compensation to a man he left scarred for life in a Perthshire town street attack.

Jason Sturrock was unable to say why he assaulted Colin Stewart in Alyth’s Airlie Street.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how he attempted to intervene in a fight between other men on July 9 2022.

The 38-year-old smacked victim Colin Stewart, causing him to fall and strike his head on a pavement kerb.

He was knocked unconscious and left permanently scarred.

Sturrock, who last appeared in court for stealing a sex toy from his ex-girlfriend, was spared jail after pleading guilty to the assault when he appeared on indictment.

One-punch assault

Sheriff William Wood told him: “You accepted that this fight was over and you cannot explain why you got involved.

“Drink was taken and there may have been confusion about who was who and what was going on.”

Airlie Street, Alyth.
The assault happened in Airlie Street, Alyth.

The sheriff said: “The consequences for Mr Stewart could have been catastrophic.

“I take into account that this was one punch but deaths have been caused because of single punches in the past.”

Sheriff Wood said he accepted that this was a “blip” on Sturrock’s limited record.

“I will impose a community payback order and the discount here is that I am not sending you to prison.”

Sturrock, of Whitson Close, Rattray, was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also set a compensation requirement as part of a 12-month supervision order.

Sturrock was told he must pay his victim £1,200, at a rate of £120 a month.

“Let’s not see you here again,” the sheriff told him.

Sex toy thief

Sentence was previous deferred to allow Sturrock the chance to complete a previously imposed unpaid work order.

He had been handed a 225-hour sentence after he admitted creeping into a former girlfriend’s home and stealing a sex toy from her bedroom drawer.

The court heard how he clambered into the Inchture property through a kitchen window and texted his ex while he roamed around inside.

He later told police he had gone into the property to give water to a dog.

Sturrock was told that his bizarre behaviour would have been “very upsetting and distressing” for his ex-girlfriend.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Remus Groza
Human trafficker fined after vanishing from Perthshire home
Sheriff Alastair Carmichael
Dundee sheriff tells how technology – and humour – is keeping him in court…
David Bilson
Driver smashed BMW into Ladybank house then dragged police officer onto road
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Sheriff says Angus woman's death at Ninewells 'not in vain'
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — TK Maxx de-tagger and uni ball embezzler
Sig Sauer logo
Offshore worker 'naughty boy' tried to order gun to Dundee address
Edinburgh High Court sign
Blairgowrie van thief tried to kill owner after he was caught
Mohammad Rashid
Hit-and-run death driver given unpaid work and banned
Lennon McAlpine
Jail for Fife Buckfast thief who attacked shop workers and fractured stranger's skull
Andrew Townsley
Twice-busted Perth heroin dealer jailed after 'playing last ace in his hand'