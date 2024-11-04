Child molester arrested in Greece and brought to Fife to be jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Child molester arrested in Greece and brought to Fife to be jailed

Terence Webster spent more than 25 weeks in Greek custody after being arrested for the abuse.

By Jamie McKenzie
GV of Partheon, Greece
Webster fled to Greece when his crimes came to light. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife man who fled to Greece after sexually assaulting two young girls has been jailed for three years and put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Terence Webster, 66, also physically assaulted a boy on various occasions – including seizing him by the neck – during a period spanning 33 months from when he was 11.

Webster was convicted by a jury following a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and appeared in the dock last week from custody for sentencing.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan told the court Webster was apprehended in Greece on October 21 last year “in connection with this matter” and spent more than 25 weeks in custody there.

Ms Allan said her client maintains his position of denial and is not deemed as suitable by social workers for a programme to treat sexual offending.

“Prior to his arrest and remand he was living in the UK.

“He had gone to Greece, partially to do with difficulties he was having in the community as a result of these proceedings.”

The court heard his time abroad meant he missed a court date, claiming he was unwell.

Jailed

Sentencing, Sheriff Susan Duff told Webster: “These are serious crimes which undoubtedly impacted the child victims.

“The only appropriate sentence is custody.”

Sheriff Duff jailed Webster for three years, taking into account the time spent behind bars in Greece, and backdated the sentence to April 17, when he first appeared in court in Dunfermline upon his return to Scotland.

Webster was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at an address in Oakley and a 13-year-old girl at an address in Alicante, Spain.

Webster was also found to have physically assaulted a boy on various occasions over a period spanning two years and nine months at addresses in Oakley, Falkland and elsewhere.

All the offending was in the 2010s.

