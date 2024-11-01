Nursery manager glassed casino punter in Dundee over ‘ageist’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Nursery manager glassed casino punter in Dundee over ‘ageist’ comments

Dundee Sheriff Court was shown CCTV footage from the city's Grosvenor Casino of Danielle Lee assaulting the two younger women.

By Gordon Currie
Danielle Lee
Danielle Lee.

A 43-year-old nursery manager sparked a brawl in a casino by glassing one woman and attacking another after they directed ageist comments towards her.

Dundee Sheriff Court was shown CCTV footage from the city’s Grosvenor Casino of Danielle Lee assaulting the two younger women.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court: “There had been an exchange of words.

“The accused’s recollection is that this came from the complainers towards her.

“That’s not the view of the Crown. That happened in the toilets.

“Unbeknownst to the accused, she came to be sitting at a table with the complainers and matters unfolded.”

On the footage, Lee can be seen hurling the contents of her glass and using it to strike one woman, before hitting the other and resisting attempts to bring her under control.

Grosvenor Casino, Dundee
The assaults happened in the Grosvenor Casino. Image: DC Thomson.

Lee, from Dundee, admitted the November 20 2022 assaults, which left the glassing victim injured.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said: “I saw her throwing the contents of a glass and then pursuing a woman.

“She resists attempts by a man to control her.

“The trouble with alcohol is that it makes people behave out of character.

“You are mature for a first appearance in court – the insulting comments did focus on her age.”

Lee, representing herself, said: “It’s highly regrettable.

“I’m not trying to play it down. What happened on that evening was out of character. It’s given me a fright.

“This case has gone on a long time and taken a toll on my mental health.

“I want to get back to full-time work. I run the nursery so I deal with children. I’ve managed it for ten years.”

Lee was fined £450 and placed under social work supervision for six months, with a condition she gets alcohol counselling.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Andrew Townsley
Twice-busted Perth heroin dealer jailed after 'playing last ace in his hand'
Douglas Murray
Raging golfer broke 'ball thief's' thumb with driver at Dundee golf course
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dog leash warning and boozy BBQ
Ben Douglas
Perth health worker stole drugs from Ninewells for years
Rory Hunter
'Knuckleduster' thug jailed for single punch Stirling assault
Natalie Elliot
Dundee woman who blamed partying drug users for crypto scam is sentenced
Henry McDonald
Fed-up dad threatened neighbours with pick axe in row over speeding car in Perthshire…
Rhys Law
Driver reached 125mph before horrific Stirlingshire motorway crash
James Sneddon
£10k fine for Kinross-shire paedophile pensioner caught with child abuse images
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker 'Cupid' plagued ex-partner for six months, years after break-up