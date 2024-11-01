Nursery manager hit casino punter in Dundee over ‘ageist’ comments

A 43-year-old nursery manager sparked a brawl in a casino by hitting one woman with her glass and attacking another after they directed ageist comments towards her.

Dundee Sheriff Court was shown CCTV footage from the city’s Grosvenor Casino of Danielle Lee assaulting the two younger women.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court: “There had been an exchange of words.

“The accused’s recollection is that this came from the complainers towards her.

“That’s not the view of the Crown. That happened in the toilets.

“Unbeknownst to the accused, she came to be sitting at a table with the complainers and matters unfolded.”

On the footage, Lee can be seen hurling the contents of her glass and using it to strike one woman, before hitting the other and resisting attempts to bring her under control.

Lee, from Dundee, admitted the November 20 2022 assaults, which left the victim injured.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said: “I saw her throwing the contents of a glass and then pursuing a woman.

“She resists attempts by a man to control her.

“The trouble with alcohol is that it makes people behave out of character.

“You are mature for a first appearance in court – the insulting comments did focus on her age.”

Lee, representing herself, said: “It’s highly regrettable.

“I’m not trying to play it down. What happened on that evening was out of character. It’s given me a fright.

“This case has gone on a long time and taken a toll on my mental health.

“I want to get back to full-time work. I run the nursery so I deal with children. I’ve managed it for ten years.”

Lee was fined £450 and placed under social work supervision for six months, with a condition she gets alcohol counselling.

