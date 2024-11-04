Fife stalker made vile cancer slur about victim’s sick dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife stalker made vile cancer slur about victim’s sick dad

Barry Johnston from Dunfermline plagued his ex for weeks after a short relationship broke up.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Barry Johnston appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A Fife stalker told his ex-partner he hoped her dad would die “sooner rather than later” from cancer during a bombardment of unwanted messages after she ended their brief relationship.

Barry Johnston also sent the woman a picture from hospital saying he had tried to kill himself and messages professing his love, saying they would “be together forever”.

Less than a year later the 46-year-old, of Bute Crescent, Dunfermline, was caught at his home with a knuckleduster, heroin and cannabis resin.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Susan Duff imposed a year-long tagging order and a two-year contact ban.

Accused made woman feel ‘on edge’

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Johnston and the woman had been together for five months after meeting at a gym and she viewed it as a “fairly casual” relationship.

Johnston thought it was “something more”.

The woman ended things in September 2022, indicating Johnston made her feel “on edge”.

Later, while at a wedding, she received a phone call from him but switched off her phone.

The next day he sent her an image of himself at hospital and stated he had tried to kill himself.

While at work, she noticed 38 missed calls from Johnston and asked him to stop messaging but he refused so she blocked his number.

He sent Facebook messages saying both he loved and hated her and accused her of messaging other men.

She blocked Johnston but he then emailed her saying he loved her and told her they would “be together forever”.

Cancer slur

The court heard Johnston was aware of woman’s father had stage four cancer and she asked him to stop contact.

The fiscal continued: “He said he hoped the complainer’s father would die sooner rather than later due to his cancer.”

Johnston turned up crying at her father’s address in early October and said how much he loved the woman.

The father asked him to leave.

Police were later contacted.

In court, he admitted a domestically-aggravated offence of stalking between September and October 2022 at an address in Glenrothes and elsewhere in Fife by sending numerous social media messages and emails.

Drug use after break-up

Johnston also pled guilty to possessing the knuckleduster and drugs at his Dunfermline home on August 4 last year.

Ms Yousaf said police with a search warrant found the weapon in his bedroom and about 12g of heroin with a potential street value of £300, and 95g of cannabis resin worth about £200.

Johnston told officers he was a drug user and replied “no comment” when asked where he got it.

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said Johnston had been living a healthy lifestyle after having previous issues with drugs and handled the relationship breakdown very badly.

Following the break-up, he spiralled into drug misuse.

The lawyer said Johnston was not intending to use the knuckleduster and had no reason for having it.

Mr Davie argued a drug treatment and testing order (DTTO) would aid his client but the court heard he had not fully engaged with the DTTO assessment process.

Sheriff Duff told Johnston: “I have no confidence whatsoever you would participate in a DTTO – they are designed for people desperate to make changes in their life.”

