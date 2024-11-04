Kinross mum knocked down woman with car after challenging her to fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Kinross mum knocked down woman with car after challenging her to fight

Danielle Smith was struck by the open passenger door of a white Audi driven by rival Kristi Morton.

By Jamie Buchan
Kristi Morton
Kristi Morton at Perth Sheriff Court

A mum reversed her car into a woman walking children home from school after challenging her to a fight.

Danielle Smith was knocked down after being struck by the open passenger door of an Audi driven by rival Kristi Morton.

A jury heard how the two women had been involved in a long-running feud.

Morton, 31, was charged by police with assaulting Ms Smith to her injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

However following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court, a jury found the charge not proven.

They instead found her guilty of an alternative charge of driving dangerously by accelerating and then reversing at speed, colliding with Ms Smith.

Morton, of Dalwhamie Street, Kinross, has been banned from the road and will be sentenced next month.

‘Trying to get a rise out of us’

The trial heard that Ms Smith and Morton were involved in an earlier altercation on Greenpark, Kinross, on the afternoon of August 24 2022.

Ms Smith told the trial she wriggled out of her jacket while Morton pulled the hood off.

“She was just going off her head, pure arms flailing about,” she said.

“She just wanted to fight with me.”

Kristi Morton
Kristi Morton went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Morton said that she was the one who was assaulted.

She told jurors she was left with a “face gushing with blood”.

The jury found the allegation Morton had assaulted Ms Smith at this location not proven.

‘Totally wiped out’

At about 3pm, Ms Smith was walking down Station Road with a mum who had collected her child from nursery.

She said Morton’s white Audi “cut over to us”.

“I heard someone shouting,” she said.

“They were just trying to get a rise out of us.

“She was just wanting a fight, the same way she was earlier.”

Ms Smith said they walked on but then heard “a loud revving sound.”

“I’m guessing I was hit by the car door because it totally wiped me out.

“It struck my lower back and put me completely to the floor.”

Ms Smith suffered scrapes and bruises, with scars on her knees and hip.

Her iPhone was smashed and clothes damaged.

“It was a year to the day that my brother was killed in a car accident, so it was very traumatic for me,” she said.

In her evidence, Morton claimed Ms Smith had opened the car door as they drove past and tried to get inside and punch her.

Morton’s front seat passenger, best friend Shannon McGurk, 27, was also accused of the same charge of assaulting Ms Smith to the danger of her life.

She was found not guilty midway through the trial.

Breach of bail

Morton wept in the dock as the jury delivered its verdict.

As well as the dangerous driving charge, she was found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by challenging Ms Smith to a fight and acting in an aggressive manner towards her.

She was further found guilty of breaching bail conditions by approaching Ms Smith at Giacopazzi’s store on April 6 2023.

Perth Sheriff Court exterior
Perth Sheriff Court.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “From the evidence we have heard it was a very short distance that the reversing manoeuvre took place over.

“The ladies and gentlemen of the jury have come to the conclusion that there was no obvious danger to life or serious injury.”

He said: “She drove when she should have made sure that the vehicle door was closed.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

She disqualified Morton from driving in the interim and told her: “You have been found guilty of serious offences.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Steven Brown
Fife bricklayer created bank of secret intimate photos of his ex-partner
GV of Partheon, Greece
Child molester arrested in Greece and brought to Fife to be jailed
Remus Groza
Human trafficker fined after vanishing from Perthshire home
Jason Sturrock
One-punch assault in Perthshire town 'could have been catastrophic'
Sheriff Alastair Carmichael
Dundee sheriff tells how technology – and humour – is keeping him in court…
David Bilson
Driver smashed BMW into Ladybank house then dragged police officer onto road
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Sheriff says Angus woman's death at Ninewells 'not in vain'
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — TK Maxx de-tagger and uni ball embezzler
Sig Sauer logo
Offshore worker 'naughty boy' tried to order gun to Dundee address
Edinburgh High Court sign
Blairgowrie van thief tried to kill owner after he was caught