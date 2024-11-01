Blairgowrie van thief tried to kill owner after he was caught

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie van thief tried to kill owner after he was caught

Lee Mullen jumped on his victim's head after being confronted about the theft.

By James Mulholland
Edinburgh High Court sign
Mullen appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A man launched a life-threatening assault on the motorist whose van he stole in Perthshire.

Lee Mullen, 31, was seen jumping on Lindsay Milton’s head with two feet during a horrifying attack at Davie Park, Rattray, on June 19 2023.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mullen stole Mr Milton’s Transit van earlier in the evening.

Judge John Morris KC was told Mr Milton, a painter and decorator, managed to find the vehicle with Mullen at the wheel but was battered to the ground when he confronted the thief.

Witnesses told police they saw Mullen repeatedly punch Mr Milton on the head, then repeatedly stamp on his stricken victim, continuing to punch and kick him as he tried to stand up.

Mullen, currently a prisoner in HMP Perth, fled the scene to his girlfriend’s home, where he was asleep when police tracked him down in the early hours of the morning.

Prosecutor Scott McKenzie told the court: “Whilst leading him away to a police vehicle, the accused yelled to his partner: ‘Bye, that’s me f***ed. That’s me away for life’.”

The story emerged after Mullen pled guilty to attempted murder, vehicle theft, driving carelessly and failing to notify the authorities he was responsible for an accident.

He also admitted to driving without insurance or a licence.

Savage attack

Mr McKenzie told the court the evening began with self-employed Mr Milton parking his van outside the Angus Hotel in Blairgowrie.

He spent the evening watching Scotland beat Norway 2-1 in a Euro 2024 qualifier and went for a meal.

Meanwhile, Mullen broke into the van and drove away, striking the front of a Ford Ranger and damaging its bumper.

Mr Milton discovered his vehicle had been stolen but found it parked in nearby Rattray.

He was savagely assaulted in front of shocked witnesses.

Mr McKenzie said: “James Bloice looked out his bedroom window and saw the complainer on the ground with the accused repeatedly jumping on his head with his two feet.

“He also described the accused kicking Lindsay Milton to the head and face.

“He left the property to help Mr Milton and described a pool of blood forming on the ground around his head.”

Mr Milton was unconscious for around five minutes and kept in Ninewells Hospital for nine days.

He was given brain scans by concerned doctors in the months following the assault and is still recovering from his injuries.

Mr McKenzie told the court Mr Milton has lost several months’ worth of income.

Sentence deferred

Defence advocate David Taylor told the court although his client had a “terrible record” of offending, he did not have previous convictions for violence.

He said: “He’s never worked. He’s had his fair share of adverse childhood experiences.”

Judge Morris deferred sentence until next month for a background report.

