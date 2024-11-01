Blairgowrie van thief tried to kill owner after he was caught

A man launched a life-threatening assault on the motorist whose van he stole in Perthshire.

Lee Mullen, 31, was seen jumping on Lindsay Milton’s head with two feet during a horrifying attack at Davie Park, Rattray, on June 19 2023.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mullen stole Mr Milton’s Transit van earlier in the evening.

Judge John Morris KC was told Mr Milton, a painter and decorator, managed to find the vehicle with Mullen at the wheel but was battered to the ground when he confronted the thief.

Witnesses told police they saw Mullen repeatedly punch Mr Milton on the head, then repeatedly stamp on his stricken victim, continuing to punch and kick him as he tried to stand up.

Mullen, currently a prisoner in HMP Perth, fled the scene to his girlfriend’s home, where he was asleep when police tracked him down in the early hours of the morning.

Prosecutor Scott McKenzie told the court: “Whilst leading him away to a police vehicle, the accused yelled to his partner: ‘Bye, that’s me f***ed. That’s me away for life’.”

The story emerged after Mullen pled guilty to attempted murder, vehicle theft, driving carelessly and failing to notify the authorities he was responsible for an accident.

He also admitted to driving without insurance or a licence.

Savage attack

Mr McKenzie told the court the evening began with self-employed Mr Milton parking his van outside the Angus Hotel in Blairgowrie.

He spent the evening watching Scotland beat Norway 2-1 in a Euro 2024 qualifier and went for a meal.

Meanwhile, Mullen broke into the van and drove away, striking the front of a Ford Ranger and damaging its bumper.

Mr Milton discovered his vehicle had been stolen but found it parked in nearby Rattray.

He was savagely assaulted in front of shocked witnesses.

Mr McKenzie said: “James Bloice looked out his bedroom window and saw the complainer on the ground with the accused repeatedly jumping on his head with his two feet.

“He also described the accused kicking Lindsay Milton to the head and face.

“He left the property to help Mr Milton and described a pool of blood forming on the ground around his head.”

Mr Milton was unconscious for around five minutes and kept in Ninewells Hospital for nine days.

He was given brain scans by concerned doctors in the months following the assault and is still recovering from his injuries.

Mr McKenzie told the court Mr Milton has lost several months’ worth of income.

Sentence deferred

Defence advocate David Taylor told the court although his client had a “terrible record” of offending, he did not have previous convictions for violence.

He said: “He’s never worked. He’s had his fair share of adverse childhood experiences.”

Judge Morris deferred sentence until next month for a background report.

