Home News Courts

Offshore worker ‘naughty boy’ tried to order gun to Dundee address

David McGregor was snared after US law enforcement intercepted a package bound for the home of the hiss former partner in Dundee.

By Grant McCabe
Sig Sauer logo
McGregor tried to import a Sig Sauer handgun. Image: Shutterstock

An offshore worker who tried to have a gun smuggled into the country to a Dundee address claimed he wanted to be “a naughty boy”.

David McGregor was snared after US law enforcement intercepted a package bound for the home of the 50-year-old’s former partner in Dundee.

A potentially deadly Sig Sauer 365XL handgun was found hidden inside what was described as an electrical item.

McGregor had earlier told his ex he wanted to get a weapon to “keep her safe” while he was offshore on his £90k-a-year engineering supervisor post.

He now faces a minimum five years behind bars after he pled guilty to attempting to acquire and possess the firearm.

He had been on bail but was remanded in custody at the High Court in Glasgow by judge Lord Scott.

McGregor, of Leith, Edinburgh, will be sentenced later this month.

US law officials seized the package on June 5 2023. It was addressed to McGregor.

It was then sent on to Scotland, without the gun.

McGregor took delivery days later and firearms officers swooped.

McGregor stated: “I admit it. It was nosiness.

“You know there is nothing in it. I just wanted to be a bit of a naughty boy.”

He then went on to claim he had been “ripped off”.

Officers found the package had been opened and the electrical item dismantled.

No ‘exceptional circumstances’ defence

Prosecutor John McElroy KC said McGregor’s ex-partner was also questioned about the parcel being sent to her home.

She insisted she had no knowledge of a gun being ordered but that McGregor had not wanted to go out one morning as he was “adamant” he had to be at the property to take in a package.

Mr McElroy said: “She further stated that a fortnight previously she was on the phone to him while he was offshore.

“He said he had thought about getting a gun to keep her safe when he was away.

“She told him it was a stupid thing to come into his head as she did not need anything like that.”

McGregor’s phone was checked and it was found he had searched online for 9mm handguns, the cost and how to pay.

He had purchased the Sig Sauer firearm via the Telegram messaging app.

McGregor said in texts that “he would probably make further orders in the future” and asked about the availability of a Walther PDP gun.

Payment was made through PayPal and McGregor gave the seller his personal details.

The court heard the Sig Sauer was in “good condition” and “full working order”.

Lord Scott was told no “exceptional circumstances” would be put forward by McGregor’s lawyers to try and avoid the mandatory five-year sentence.

The case was adjourned for reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

