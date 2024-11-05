Fife cocaine dealer was driven by ‘debts and fear’

A cocaine dealer caught with tens of thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs in his Fife home has been placed on a 12-hour curfew for a year.

Fife dealer Michael Mulrein was busted with £30,000 worth of cocaine at his home in Sycamore Crescent in Lumphinnans near Cowdenbeath, on June 17 2022.

As well as almost 400g of the drug, police found other paraphernalia and hundreds of pounds in the raid.

The 34-year-old pled guilty at the earliest opportunity in court.

Driven by fear and debts, Mulrein was described as being embarrassed in court before being sentenced to an alternative to custody.

Home raided

Previously, Mulrein appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Sarah Smith said the accused was at home alone when police carried out a search there after receiving a tip-off.

The fiscal said officers discovered six bags of cocaine weighing a total of 369g with a potential street value of between £18,000 and £30,000, if sold in 1g deals.

Other items found included £540 in cash from Mulrein’s bedroom, two sets of scales, and some white gloves with white residue on them.

Mulrein was arrested and later confirmed the cocaine was his.

Motivated by ‘debt and fear’

Sentencing had been deferred for Mulrein to meet with social workers.

His solicitor Iain McCafferty said the offending arose from “being both in debt and being in fear.”

He added: “He is a man your lordship will see has a very limited record and nothing analogous.

“Mr Mulrein fully understands the gravity of this matter.

“He is upset and embarrassed having placed himself in this situation.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC imposed a direct alternative to imprisonment.

Mulrein must complete 240 hours of unpaid work in the next year and will be subjected to a 7pm to 7am curfew for the entire 12 months.

Sheriff Borthwick previously granted a Crown motion to forfeit the cash seized during the raid.

He told Mulrein: “The court has repeatedly said that people who involve themselves in the supply of Class A drugs can expect a custodial sentence.”

