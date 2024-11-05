Fife cocaine dealer was driven by ‘debts and fear’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife cocaine dealer was driven by ‘debts and fear’

Michael Mulrein pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug after a police raid at his Lumphinnans home in 2022.

By Ross Gardiner
Michael Mulrein
Michael Mulrein at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A cocaine dealer caught with tens of thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs in his Fife home has been placed on a 12-hour curfew for a year.

Fife dealer Michael Mulrein was busted with £30,000 worth of cocaine at his home in Sycamore Crescent in Lumphinnans near Cowdenbeath, on June 17 2022.

As well as almost 400g of the drug, police found other paraphernalia and hundreds of pounds in the raid.

The 34-year-old pled guilty at the earliest opportunity in court.

Driven by fear and debts, Mulrein was described as being embarrassed in court before being sentenced to an alternative to custody.

Home raided

Previously, Mulrein appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Sarah Smith said the accused was at home alone when police carried out a search there after receiving a tip-off.

The fiscal said officers discovered six bags of cocaine weighing a total of 369g with a potential street value of between £18,000 and £30,000, if sold in 1g deals.

Other items found included £540 in cash from Mulrein’s bedroom, two sets of scales, and some white gloves with white residue on them.

Mulrein was arrested and later confirmed the cocaine was his.

Motivated by ‘debt and fear’

Sentencing had been deferred for Mulrein to meet with social workers.

His solicitor Iain McCafferty said the offending arose from “being both in debt and being in fear.”

He added: “He is a man your lordship will see has a very limited record and nothing analogous.

“Mr Mulrein fully understands the gravity of this matter.

“He is upset and embarrassed having placed himself in this situation.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC imposed a direct alternative to imprisonment.

Mulrein must complete 240 hours of unpaid work in the next year and will be subjected to a 7pm to 7am curfew for the entire 12 months.

Sheriff Borthwick previously granted a Crown motion to forfeit the cash seized during the raid.

He told Mulrein: “The court has repeatedly said that people who involve themselves in the supply of Class A drugs can expect a custodial sentence.”

