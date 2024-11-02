Driver smashed BMW into Ladybank house then dragged police officer onto road

A dangerous driver careered a car with false number plates into a home in north east Fife, then tried to make off while a police officer was entering his car.

Through his solicitor Kerr Sneddon, David Bilson pled guilty to six charges when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The young driver, who only had a provisional licence, crashed into a home in Ladybank in August then tried to reverse off.

As a police officer was “within the door cabin” of his BMW, uninsured Bilson took off, dragging the constable onto the roadway.

He has now been banned from driving and will be sentenced next month.

Guilt admitted

Bilson admitted that on August 30 this year, he drove dangerously at Monksmoss in Ladybank.

He reversed into a garden, drove across a road without care for other road users, collided with a house and reversed across another garden into a wall then drove off.

The 20-year-old also admitted culpably and recklessly driving across a garden while PC Ewan McKay was within, dragging him along across the garden and into the roadway.

This, it was accepted, was to the danger of lieges, in particular the PC being dragged.

Further, Bilson admitted driving without insurance or L-plates mandatory due to him only having a provisional licence.

He also admitted failing to stop and exchange details following his collision and using fraudulent number plates on his car.

Initially, Bilson faced 13 charges in connection with the incident but not guilty pleas to the other matters were all accepted.

Bilson, of Kinloss Park in Cupar, will be sentenced on December 9.

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered background reports and disqualified him in the meantime.

The length of his driving ban will be determined at the next hearing.

As is mandatory for convicted dangerous drivers, Bilson will require to pass the extended driving test before being able to get behind the wheel.

