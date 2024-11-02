Driver smashed BMW into Ladybank house then dragged police officer onto road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver smashed BMW into Ladybank house then dragged police officer onto road

20-year-old David Bilson, from Cupar, has been disqualified from driving after admitting a string of offences.

By Ross Gardiner
David Bilson
David Bilson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A dangerous driver careered a car with false number plates into a home in north east Fife, then tried to make off while a police officer was entering his car.

Through his solicitor Kerr Sneddon, David Bilson pled guilty to six charges when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The young driver, who only had a provisional licence, crashed into a home in Ladybank in August then tried to reverse off.

As a police officer was “within the door cabin” of his BMW, uninsured Bilson took off, dragging the constable onto the roadway.

He has now been banned from driving and will be sentenced next month.

Guilt admitted

Bilson admitted that on August 30 this year, he drove dangerously at Monksmoss in Ladybank.

He reversed into a garden, drove across a road without care for other road users, collided with a house and reversed across another garden into a wall then drove off.

The 20-year-old also admitted culpably and recklessly driving across a garden while PC Ewan McKay was within, dragging him along across the garden and into the roadway.

This, it was accepted, was to the danger of lieges, in particular the PC being dragged.

Bilson crashed the car into a house in Ladybank. Image supplied by Fife Jammer Locations

Further, Bilson admitted driving without insurance or L-plates mandatory due to him only having a provisional licence.

He also admitted failing to stop and exchange details following his collision and using fraudulent number plates on his car.

Initially, Bilson faced 13 charges in connection with the incident but not guilty pleas to the other matters were all accepted.

Bilson, of Kinloss Park in Cupar, will be sentenced on December 9.

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered background reports and disqualified him in the meantime.

The length of his driving ban will be determined at the next hearing.

As is mandatory for convicted dangerous drivers, Bilson will require to pass the extended driving test before being able to get behind the wheel.

