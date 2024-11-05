Tuesday court round-up — Padlock-filled sock and Christmas Eve Buckfast bottle attack

A Perth prisoner armed himself with a padlock-filled sock after a “life-changing attempt on his life” behind bars.

Gangland thug Andrew Sinclair, who became a target for fellow mobsters after a high profile conspiracy to murder trial, needed 56 stitches to his face after the attack.

He prepared the makeshift weapon after receiving a “real and imminent” threat on his life, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

It was previously reported how Sinclair had five separate bounties on his head, with several underground figures plotting to kill him.

He became a scapegoat after he and five other men were jailed for the part he played in a violent feud between the city’s Lyons and Daniels clans.

Sinclair, 38, appeared in the dock and admitted having an offensive weapon at the city jail on February 28 this year.

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan, prosecuting, said the “adapted” sock containing padlocks was found underneath his mattress by guards during a routine search.

“He admitted he had it for his protection.”

The court heard Sinclair is serving a sentence of 13 years and nine months with an earliest release date in 2030.

His lawyer said Sinclair had received information about a “real and imminent threat on his life.”

She said he had needed stitches following an “attempt on his life” that left him with “life-changing” facial injuries.

“He was obviously scared for his life and he decided to get this weapon. It’s as simple as that.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Sinclair: “I note that you have three convictions for having illicit items in prison.

“You do seem to be someone who does not learn… but I do take account of the circumstances which led to you having this item in the first place.”

Sinclair was jailed for eight months but the sentence will run concurrently with his current jail term.

Absusive officer

Dundee police officer Robbie Milne, 34, has been ordered to pay compensation to a nightclub worker he called a “c**t” and told he wanted to be served by someone better looking. He is suspended and his career is in jeopardy after he pled guilty to abusive behaviour. He was cleared of a sexual assault allegation arising from another incident.

Ninewells threats

A woman who terrorised police before making bomb threats at Ninewells Hospital has been locked up for 29 months, with an additional six-month supervised release period.

Nicole Ingram smeared blood inside an ambulance and claimed to have Hepatitis C after initially being arrested at Bonnethill Court in Dundee for breaching a bail curfew on July 26 this year.

Ingram, 32, began spitting at police officers, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

She bit one constable and headbutted another, before suffering a cut to her toe.

She was taken to Ninewells after she began “foaming at the mouth” and smeared blood on the inside of the ambulance.

She said: “I’m Hepatitis C positive and you’ll all get it from me. I’m f***ing infectious.”

While at the accident and emergency department, Ingram made a string of bomb and shooting threats while abusing staff.

Remand prisoner Ingram pled guilty to assault and abusive behaviour.

Solicitor Jim Caird said his client has diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder but accepted a social work report offered no community-based disposals.

He said: “She is extremely upset about this and wishes to be caring for her terminally ill grandmother.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “Only a custodial sentence is appropriate due to the nature and the number of your previous convictions.

“This selfish behaviour will not be tolerated.”

A9 u-turn

An under-the-influence driver performed a U-turn on the A9 and drove the wrong way down the dual carriageway into the path of oncoming traffic. Motorists had to intervene to stop Dana Hendry as she headed south in the northbound lane.

Drugs haul charge

Daniel Napier, 35, of Peterhead, appeared from custody in private at Forfar Sheriff Court accused of being concerned in the supply of tens of thousands of pounds worth of heroin in Angus.

Napier is accused of being concerned in the supply of Class A drug diamorphine on November 4 this year on the A90 in Angus near Gateside.

It is alleged he was on a bail order from Peterhead Sheriff Court at the time.

Napier made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Derek Reekie.

Driven by ‘debts and fear’

A cocaine dealer caught with tens of thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs in his Fife home claimed he was driven by “debts and fear”. Michael Mulrein was busted with £30,000 worth of cocaine at his home in Fife.

Accused called police herself

A woman has been fined after assaulting a barmaid and another pubgoer in a Carnoustie bar.

Recruitment specialist Susan McAdam, of Lincoln in England, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit two assaults and threatening or abusive behaviour at The Stag’s Head on March 30 this year.

After being seen approaching the live music entertainment, McAdam became embroiled in altercations with a staff member and a customer between intermittent periods of calm.

The 51-year-old mother admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making abusive remarks to staff and patrons.

She also admitted assaulting an employee by pushing her, causing her to fall into a chair, and assaulting an unidentified man by pushing him, brandishing a chair or similar item at him, attempting to strike him with it and throwing a bottle or similar item at him.

Solicitor Nick Whelan explained McAdam was medicated for health reasons and was remembering her late brother that night.

“A customer seems to take a particular interest and acts fairly aggressively towards her.

“Paradoxically, my client realised the following morning. She contacted police, that provided identification.

“By making that phone call, she’s found herself here today. It’s a matter she’s deeply embarrassed about.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear fined McAdam £540.

Predator jailed

A high risk predator who raped and sexually assaulted an underage girl in Dundee after abducting her was jailed for 11 years and eight months. Craig Brett, 51, prevented the 15-year-old girl from leaving a flat in the city and committed the attack on her.

Buckfast bottle attack

A Methil man who attacked two people with a Buckfast bottle on Christmas Eve 2021 has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Ian Main, 38, after sending threatening texts, turned up at an address in Warrack Street, St Andrews, where his ex-partner was with friends.

He had a hammer wrestled from his grasp but struck two people with the bottle.

Main, of Steelworks Place, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and assaulting two people.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and pay a total of £1500 compensation to his two victims.

