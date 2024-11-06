Fife man snared by hunters claims he repeatedly tried to end sex chat with ’14-year-old’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife man snared by hunters claims he repeatedly tried to end sex chat with ’14-year-old’

Kevin Wood engaged in a filthy online chat with the "girl", actually a paedophile hunter group member.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Kevin Wood
Kevin Wood. Image: supplied

A predator who engaged in a filthy online chat with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl had repeatedly told her she was “too young”.

Married Kevin Wood, 43, was snared by members of an online paedophile hunting group.

He believed he was chatting on Facebook to a teenager but she was actually an adult woman with the voluntary Child Online Safety Team.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “On June 27 2024 at about 8 pm the accused messaged the profile saying ‘hi’.

“The witness replied saying she was Ruby and she was 14 from Liverpool.

“The accused acknowledged her age and said she was too young.”

A conversation occurred in which Wood told her she should be chatting to boys her own age and the girl’s virginity was discussed.

Ms Stevenson continued: “The witness said she wouldn’t know how to do stuff.

“The accused said ‘I’ll leave it there’.

”The witness stated it was just chatting and the accused has told her he’s looking for love.

“He said she would get a boyfriend in Scotland if she was old enough and it’s a pity she wasn’t.”

Conversation continues

The fiscal said the conversation continued later.

“The accused asks the witness ‘bet you haven’t seen a c**k before? Is that something you want?”

He went on to make obscene comments about the “girl’s” private parts.

“He then stated ‘This is just between us’,” Ms Stevenson said.

The woman reported the conversation to the police.

Solicitor Dewar Spence, defending, said his client sent the first message in error and repeatedly tried to halt the conversation.

He said: “The messages begin because he thinks he’s texting a person he’s contacted before.

“When she says she’s 14, he says she is too young.

“He’s been drinking and the other party continued the conversation.

“I counted about 17 times where he tries to end the conversation and all that came back is ‘We are just chatting’.

“He can’t give an explanation other than the attention he was receiving.”

He said that the incident had cost Wood his marriage and may have to leave the area due to abuse on social media.

Wood, of Methilhill, admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child between June and 27 and June 30 this year

Sentence was deferred for reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

