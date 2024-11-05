Tragic baby’s father jailed for brutal Dundee street attack

The father of a baby who was victim of a high-profile killing has been jailed for his role in a brutal Dundee street attack.

Kevin Flood was locked up for four years and two months when he appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

The 33 year-old had teamed up with Scott Dolan, 35, to target Guy Weston in the Hilltown area on January 5 2023.

Flood – who already had a number of previous convictions – was the dad of five-month old Hayley Davidson, shaken to death by her mum’s then-partner Gordon McKay in Buckhaven, Fife in 2016.

McKay was eventually jailed for seven-and-a-half years for the tiny girl’s culpable homicide.

On Tuesday, Flood’s lawyer Andrew Crosbie remarked on the death as a “tragic event” which was widely reported at the time and has “clearly impacted him deeply”.

The advocate stated: “There is an intention (on his release) to move away from the Dundee area to rural Fife.”

Lady Ross ordered that Flood be supervised for a further three years on his release.

She accepted he had “experienced personal challenges” in his life but added he was a “persistent offender” who has spent almost half his life in custody.

Addressing both Flood and Dolan, she said: “You assaulted (the victim) in a brutal attack in a street in Dundee in view of members of the public.

“This was no accident – you sought him out due to a previous grievance.

“You both armed yourselves with large knives.

“He was punched and struck with the knives.

“He has been left permanently scarred.

“It is fortunate his injuries were not worse.

“You are both equally responsible and both were determined to do harm.”

Dolan – who was said to have an “appalling” criminal record – was sentenced to five years and three months.

He will be supervised for four years when he is freed.

The jail-term will begin at the end of a current sentence he is serving.

The pair had previously pled guilty at a hearing in Edinburgh to assaulting Mr Weston to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.