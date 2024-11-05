Tragic baby’s father jailed for brutal Dundee street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tragic baby’s father jailed for brutal Dundee street attack

Kevin Flood and accomplice Scott Dolan were locked up when they were sentenced at the High Court.

By Grant McCabe
Kevin Flood, Princes Street assault
Kevin Flood was jailed for his part in the Hilltown attack. Image: DC Thomson

The father of a baby who was victim of a high-profile killing has been jailed for his role in a brutal Dundee street attack.

Kevin Flood was locked up for four years and two months when he appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

The 33 year-old had teamed up with Scott Dolan, 35, to target Guy Weston in the Hilltown area on January 5 2023.

Flood – who already had a number of previous convictions – was the dad of five-month old Hayley Davidson, shaken to death by her mum’s then-partner Gordon McKay in Buckhaven, Fife in 2016.

McKay was eventually jailed for seven-and-a-half years for the tiny girl’s culpable homicide.

Baby killer Gordon McKay
Baby killer Gordon McKay. Image: Police Scotland

On Tuesday, Flood’s lawyer Andrew Crosbie remarked on the death as a “tragic event” which was widely reported at the time and has “clearly impacted him deeply”.

The advocate stated: “There is an intention (on his release) to move away from the Dundee area to rural Fife.”

Lady Ross ordered that Flood be supervised for a further three years on his release.

She accepted he had “experienced personal challenges” in his life but added he was a “persistent offender” who has spent almost half his life in custody.

Princes Street attack
Princes Street after the brutal assault. Image: Dc Thomson

Addressing both Flood and Dolan, she said: “You assaulted (the victim) in a brutal attack in a street in Dundee in view of members of the public.

“This was no accident – you sought him out due to a previous grievance.

“You both armed yourselves with large knives.

“He was punched and struck with the knives.

“He has been left permanently scarred.

“It is fortunate his injuries were not worse.

“You are both equally responsible and both were determined to do harm.”

Princes Street assault
The attack prompted a massive police response. Image: Supplied

Dolan – who was said to have an “appalling” criminal record – was sentenced to five years and three months.

He will be supervised for four years when he is freed.

The jail-term will begin at the end of a current sentence he is serving.

The pair had previously pled guilty at a hearing in Edinburgh to assaulting Mr Weston to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

