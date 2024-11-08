Pair jailed after terrifying late night St Andrews student street robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair jailed after terrifying late night St Andrews student street robbery

Carlisle men Liam Bateman and Liam Gearing admitted targeting friends as they left a bus and walked home after a function in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Liam Gearing and Liam Bateman
Liam Gearing (left) and Liam Bateman (right) were jailed. Image: Cumbria Police

Terrified students were punched and robbed of a mobile phone and a handbag in St Andrews.

The pair were attacked in the early hours of the morning after returning home from a function in Dundee.

Carlisle men Liam Bateman and Liam Gearing were jailed after they admitted targeting the friends.

Robbery

At around 3am, the two robbery victims arrived at North Haugh by bus and began walking towards Market Street.

An agreed written narration for the court stated: “During the walk, they observed two males walking behind them and shouting towards them, which the witnesses ignored.

“The males continued to follow and shouted towards the female asking if they could go home with her.

“The male turned around and questioned (Bateman and Gearing) as to why they were following them at which point, Bateman punched him to the face and caused his glasses to fall off.”

Bateman and Gearing punched the woman three times on the face before seizing hold of her handbag and mobile phone and fleeing the scene.

Police caught Bateman after a short chase on foot.

He said in response to being arrested: “How the f*** am I going to get back to Carlisle?”

Bateman, 21, spotted Gearing and shouted “run Liam” but he was also arrested.

20-year-old Gearing said: “We will get five years for this” and “police are rats”.

Threats

The court was told how hours before the robbery, Bateman made himself comfortable in a stranger’s flat on Market Street at about 11pm.

He was told by the occupier to get out after being told a person he was looking for was not there.

Bateman and another man ignored the request and poured themselves a drink while charging their phones.

A woman returned home to the same flat and Bateman threatened to “batter” her, before they left and police were contacted.

Further crimes

Both men, originally of Carlisle, admitted repeatedly punching the woman on the head and robbing her of a handbag and mobile phone on March 2 2022.

Bateman pled guilty to behaving abusively in the flat after entering uninvited and punching the man on the head and robbing him of a mobile phone.

Six months after the Fife offences, HMP Durham prisoner Bateman was sentenced to 32 months in custody after robbing a woman at knifepoint of an e-scooter in his hometown.

In March this year, Gearing, a prisoner at HMPYOI Polmont, was hit with a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence for attempting to petrol bomb a house in Cumbria.

The pair were brought back to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced this week following the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced each to 37 months in prison.

