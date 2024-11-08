Lost lorry driver caused cars to crash as he careered wrong way down A9 in Perthshire

A lorry driver got lost in the dark and careered down the wrong side of the A9 at speeds of nearly 60mph, forcing “terrified” oncoming motorists to swerve and crash.

Bernard Blair drove his 44-tonne articulated truck towards approaching cars for six miles during a Friday evening rush hour in January 2022.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how he became disorientated in wintry conditions and strayed into the wrong lane between Dalnaspidal and Calvine on the Perthshire border.

Another HGV driver raised the alarm after initially stopping Blair’s Scania R450 lorry, then watching in horror as it continued into the face of oncoming traffic.

Blair appeared in the dock on his 60th birthday, having previously pled guilty to dangerous driving.

Cars crashed trying to dodge lorry

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said that at the time of the incident road conditions were wet, with snow lying on the side of the carriageway.

“At about 5pm on January 7, another HGV driver saw the accused’s vehicle driving in lane two of the northbound carriageway, heading south,” she said.

The witnesses stopped the accused and the pair spoke to each other from their cabs on the dual carriageway.

“From this interaction, the witness believed the accused was not taking into account the full circumstances of the situation or the danger he was in,” said Ms Hodgson.

“The witness contacted emergency services when he saw the accused’s vehicle continue to drive on in the wrong direction, into oncoming traffic.”

The fiscal depute said: “Multiple vehicles had to take evasive action when they saw the accused’s HGV travelling towards them.”

She said vehicles had to steer out of the way, causing two motorists to crash into each other.

“The accused’s HGV reached speeds of up to 56mph.

“He was going for at least 5.8 miles in the wrong direction.”

Lost in the dark

The court heard how the lorry eventually came to a stop, as police rushed to the scene.

Ms Hodgson confirmed no drivers were injured.

“The accused asked police to contact his manager.

“He advised that he had only been driving longer routes for about two weeks.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “This was in the middle of winter – it was snowy and dark.

“He had been driving at a point where the road changes and because of the conditions, he didn’t realise that the road had changed and he had driven onto the wrong side of the carriageway.”

Mr Holmes said: “He had been looking for a way to get out of the position he was in.

“He decided to drive on and look for a way to get off the road.”

The solicitor described father-of-two Blair as a “man of good character” who had never been in trouble with police before.

“He is someone who cared about his driving and enjoyed driving for a living.

“He is sorry for the trouble he has caused.”

Alternative to prison

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Blair: “I note that you have taken full responsibility for your actions and you are reflective and remorseful.

“I note that you are a minimum risk of reoffending but you were driving on the wrong side of the road in your professional capacity of an HGV driver.

“This was incredibly dangerous and must have been terrifying for other road users.”

She added: “You are a first offender and I am satisfied there is an alternative to custody.”

Blair, of Mossbank Crescent, Motherwell, will be tagged as part of a four-month restriction of liberty order and must stay at home between 8pm and 6am each day.

Sheriff Bain disqualified him from driving for 18 months and told him he must resit his test to get his licence back.

