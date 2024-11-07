Desperate Fife post office robber was debt-laden crack addict threatened with knee-capping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Desperate Fife post office robber was debt-laden crack addict threatened with knee-capping

Robert Danskin was jailed for nearly five years for his robbery attempt in Dunfermline

By James Mulholland
Nisa post office robbery
Danskin burst into the post office and threatened staff with the realistic-looking firearm.

An armed robber whose botched bid to hold up a post office in Fife was foiled by courageous workers has been jailed for four years and eight months.

Robert Danskin, 36, was tackled by staff members at the NISA local store in Abbey View, Dunfermline, in June 2024.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Danskin walked into the shop wearing a balaclava and brandished a weapon described in court as “indistinguishable” from a real gun.

Danskin demanded staff member Cheryl Gourlay fill a bag with money before jumping over the counter to grab her.

Brave Cheryl put herself in front of the till and refused to comply.

More staff then jumped in, with one wresting the pistol – actually an airsoft gun – out of Danskin’s hand while punching him.

Others pulled Danskin’s balaclava off his head, wrestled him to the ground and restrained him until the police arrived.

The court heard Danskin has a conviction for a similar offence in 2007.

Sentencing

On Thursday, Danskin returned to court for sentencing and Lord Scott heard the crack cocaine addict committed the crime to pay off a £1,000 drug debt to dealers who had threatened to kneecap him.

The judge said: “I repeat what I said after watching the images of the staff who confronted you and stopped you succeeding in this robbery.

“They should be commended for, as you well know, they had no real way of knowing that the gun you had was not real.

“What they did saved you from receiving the longer sentence that you would have received had you succeeded.”

Danskin bursts in and points the gun at shop worker.
He vaults the counter to get at the cash.
Brave Cheryl gets in the robber’s way.
Another staff member gets involved with a flurry of punches.
A staff member takes the gun from Danskin as he struggles to get away.
Danskin is brought to the ground before police are summoned.

Ordering him to be supervised for a period of two years and four months following his release from prison, Lord Scott added: “A debt does not justify in any way what you did.

“Your use of crack cocaine also does not provide any excuse for what you did.

“Given the nature of your offending, I am of the opinion that you pose a serious risk of harm to the public.”

Danskin, of Dunfermline, pled guilty earlier this year to assault and attempted robbery.

‘Desperate’ addict

Prosecutor Anna Chishoim said that following his arrest, Danskin told police that he was not a “bad person”.

She added: “He said ‘me and my girlfriend have a £1,000 crack debt. In a weird way I wanted to get caught so I could to jail and be safe there’.”

Defence solicitor advocate Ann Ogg told the court her client had led a “pro-social” life before he became addicted to crack.

She added: “He was given two hours to get the money, otherwise he was going to be kneecapped.

“He describes how he spent the moments leading up to the robbery trying to pluck up the courage to go in.”

Police at the scene in Dunfermline.
Police at the Dunfermline shop. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

Danskin sustained “bruised” ribs from staff members but Ms Orr added: “He doesn’t in any way seek to blame anybody. He wants to apologise for what he did.”

Lord Scott told Danskin if he had not pled guilty he would have received a seven-year jail term.

