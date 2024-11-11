Dundee dad sentenced after stun gun for dog walk protection intercepted at Heathrow Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee dad sentenced after stun gun for dog walk protection intercepted at Heathrow Airport

Barry Lynch bought the weapon to use its charger on a broken stun gun - disguised as a torch - which he'd been given.

By Ross Gardiner
Barry Lynch
Barry Lynch was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Dundee man whose home was raided after his stun gun delivery was intercepted at Heathrow Airport has been given an alternative to imprisonment.

Last month, Barry Lynch, 46, pled guilty to possessing a stun gun disguised as a torch at his Downfield home on August 8 in 2020.

A previous hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court heard Lynch had been given a broken stun gun for free after expressing fears for his daughter’s safety while she was out dog-walking.

The Dundee dad ordered a new one online to use the new weapon’s charger but his package was discovered upon arrival in London.

Lynch was sentenced to unpaid work and told by a sheriff it was clear his offending was “an error of judgement as opposed to an intention to cause harm.”

Worried dad

A package with Lynch’s Livingstone Place address was intercepted at the airport in July 2020 and found to contain the prohibited weapon.

When police executed a search warrant a month later, he led officers to his own dysfunctional stun gun.

He told officers he had been given it by a friend after raising concerns about his daughter going on solo dog walks at night.

The stun gun had been passed over to him for free due to having a charging issue.

The court previously heard Lynch told police he had bought the intercepted device to use its charger.

Police firearms specialists found even when charged, the weapon seized from Lynch’s home still did not work.

‘Error of judgement’ was exceptional circumstance

Sentencing had been deferred for the preparation of background reports.

Breaches of Section 5 of the Firearms Act 1968 carries carries a minimum mandatory custodial sentence of five years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed 120 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within two years.

Forfeiture of the stun gun had already been granted by the court.

Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “I note that you have previous convictions but these are primarily road traffic matters and there’s a long gap since your offending.

“It’s clear from the report that this is an error of judgement as opposed to an intention to cause harm to anybody.

“In light of that, I’m satisfied that an alternative to custody is appropriate.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

