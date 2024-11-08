Driver thought car would ‘blow up’ after Perth taxi crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver thought car would ‘blow up’ after Perth taxi crash

Allan Whyte was found guilty of causing injury to a driver after he crashed his taxi into her car, propelling it into a garden fence.

By Jamie Buchan
Allan Whyte
Allan Whyte.

A woman told a court how she feared her car would “blow up” after it was struck by a taxi driver at a Perth roundabout.

Cleaner Henrycka Bartecka was driving to work when her Vauxhall Astra was hit with such force it was propelled into a garden fence.

The 52-year-old said she had no time to act when she saw the “terrifying” headlamps of Allan Whyte’s oncoming cab.

Whyte, a local taxi driver of about 25 years, went on trial accused of causing injury to Ms Bartecka by careless driving on January 20 this year.

The 67-year-old denied the charge, claiming he did not see Ms Bartecka’s car because it did not have its lights on.

But he was found guilty after a sheriff ruled regardless if that was the case, the area was illuminated enough Whyte should have seen her.

Car was propelled into a fence

Ms Bartecka told the trial at Perth Sheriff Court she left home shortly before 6am to start her shift.

Her route took her down Campsie Road to a mini-roundabout junction with Tweedsmuir Road.

“I looked left and I could see lights of a car approaching but quite far away,” she said.

“I moved onto the roundabout and noticed the lights were approaching fast.

“When I glanced to the left again, that’s when I was hit.”

Taxi driver Allan Whyte crashed into a car at the Tweedsmuir Road, Campsie Road junction. Image: Google

Ms Bartecka, who spoke through a Polish interpreter, said: “There was a huge noise and my car was pushed into the fence of someone’s garden.”

She said she remained conscious but after leaving the car felt dizzy and returned to the driver’s seat.

She said Whyte got out of his Toyota Corolla to check she was okay and emergency services were called.

“In the ambulance, I was terrified,” she said.

“I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t even be breathalysed.”

She went to hospital the next day with pain in her ribs and lower back.

Ms Bartecka said she did not have time to react when she saw Whyte’s taxi.

“The lights were terrifying.

“I remember I was holding the steering wheel tightly.”

She added: “I was very concerned the car would blow up because of the sound and the smell.”

Ms Bartecka insisted she had her lights on and said they came on automatically.

‘Not responsible’ for crash

Taking the witness stand at his trial, Whyte said he was on his way to his final job after two back-to-back five-hour shifts.

He said he only saw Ms Bartecka’s grey car seconds before he hit it.

“It had no lights on. It was a dark, grey morning and she had a dark grey car.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

After slamming on the brakes, Whyte said he had to fight his way through air bags to get out.

He said Ms Bartecka shrugged when he told her: “You never had your lights on.”

Whyte, of Gray Place, Perth, said he did not feel responsible for the collision.

Failed to give way

Sheriff William Wood said: “This is the sort of collision that happens all too frequently at roundabouts up and down the country.

“They don’t usually result in injuries however, and that is maybe why this particular incident has resulted in criminal proceedings.”

He said he rejected Whyte’s claim the area was not well lit.

“Approaching the junction he would have been able to see any car coming.

“I am satisfied that Mr Whyte’s obligations and duties were to ensure it was safe to proceed before doing so and giving way to traffic from the right.

“As a result the driving fell below the standard of a careful and considerate driver.”

Whyte was found guilty of driving without care and attention by failing to give way at the roundabout, before colliding with Ms Bartecka’s vehicle and causing her injury.

The sheriff imposed five penalty points and a £400 fine.

