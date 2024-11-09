Woman, 84, caused ‘frightful’ near miss as she drove wrong way down A9 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 84, caused ‘frightful’ near miss as she drove wrong way down A9 in Perthshire

Catherine Nicoll can't explain how she ended up driving her Honda Jazz into the face of oncoming traffic in what she described as a "frightful experience."

By Jamie Buchan
Catherine Nicoll
Catherine Nicoll appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

An 84-year-old woman nearly caused a head-on smash when she drove the wrong way down the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

Catherine Nicoll cannot explain how she ended up driving into the face of oncoming traffic in what she described as a “frightful experience”.

Another motorist had to quickly swerve into a row of traffic to avoid collision.

The Pitlochry pensioner, who has held a licence for 50 years, appeared in court for the first time and admitted driving dangerously along the trunk road, near Ballinluig, on June 1.

Car moved into her path

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira, prosecuting, told Perth Sheriff Court: “At about 4pm, a witness was driving southbound along the A9.

“He moved into lane two in order to overtake a row of slower moving vehicles.

“Upon commencing this manoeuvre, after passing the first car, he became aware of a Honda Jazz travelling northbound in lane two of the southbound carriageway.”

She said: “The complainer realised the vehicle was not slowing down and as a result had to swerve back into lane one, between two vehicles, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.”

Catherine Nicoll nearly caused a crash on the A9, near Ballinluig

Ms Caira said Nicoll continued to drive north.

“The complainer pulled over at the first opportunity to report the matter to police,” she said.

“He gave a brief description of an elderly female driver.”

Police were called to the scene but were unable to see Nicoll’s vehicle but they got its registration number when they checked the witness’s dashcam.

The next day, police went to Nicoll’s Tomcroy Terrace home.

She admitted she had been driving and was given an eye sight test, which she passed.

The fiscal depute said: “She said to officers that she had not understood how she had made this mistake.

“She said she had afterwards stopped in a lay-by, before turning round into the correct lane.”

‘Frightening’ experience

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client pled guilty by letter as soon as she received her court papers.

“She drives regularly and is a very active person,” he said.

“She still works three days each week, four-hour shifts, and drives approximately 7,000 miles per annum.

“This was a road she has travelled on for many years.

“As she said to police, she cannot understand how she made this mistake.”

Mr Holmes said: “She is very sorry about this.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Nicoll: “As you described it yourself in your letter to the court, this would have been a frightful experience.

“It would no doubt have been very frightening for the witness who had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision.”

She said: “I do take account that you rectified your mistake as quickly as you could.

“You have had a clean licence for 50 years and you have never appeared in court before.

“For those reasons, I am satisfied I can deal with this by way of a financial penalty.”

Nicoll was fined £400 and disqualified for 16 months.

A9 confusion

She is the third person this week to have appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving the wrong way down the A9.

Bernard Blair
Bernard Blair also appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving on the wrong side of the A9.

On Friday, we told how Bernard Blair caused crashes to crash when he motored south in the northbound lane in a 44,000 tonne lorry.

Three days earlier, we reported on mother-of-four Dana Hendry who did a “dangerous” U-turn into oncoming traffic while under the influence of alcohol.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

