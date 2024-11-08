Dundee brothel madam and partner jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee brothel madam and partner jailed

Mananchaya Wanitthanawet's partner Cameron Wilson is also behind bars.

By Ciaran Shanks
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet.

A heartless brothel boss who trafficked two women to Dundee and forced them into prostitution has been jailed for nine years.

Mananchaya Wanitthanawet, 40, brought the Thai nationals to the UK on the promise of lucrative massage work.

However, the dream they were sold turned out to be a nightmare as the vulnerable women in their 20s were ordered into sex work to pay off £90,000 debts they were told they had accrued.

Wanitthanawet’s boyfriend and client, 30-year-old analyst Cameron Wilson, laundered dirty money in his bank accounts and transferred more than £136,000 in prostitution earnings.

Judge Lord Scott said: “What you put them through was dehumanising.

“It deprived them of the ability to act as they wished. They were valued only as a source of profit.”

Wanitthanawet, who could have faced a life sentence, was given a total jail term of nine years while Wilson was imprisoned for 21 months.

Neither showed any emotion as they were led from the dock in handcuffs.

A Trafficking and Exploitation Risk Order was also imposed on Wanitthanawet for five years.

Sick scheme

The pair, of Yeovil, Somerset, had stood trial in Dundee, with a jury hearing often harrowing evidence about the cruelty inflicted on their victims.

Wanitthanawet, known as “Nuch”, was guilty of trafficking two Thai women to the UK between 2019 and 2022 and forcing them to work seven days a week as prostitutes to pay-off what she said were £90,000 debts.

Her partner Wilson was guilty of money laundering and living on the earnings of prostitution, using bank accounts to conceal and transfer more than £136,000.

He was cleared of trafficking charges.

The court heard how the women were lured to the UK with the promise of lucrative massage work but were used as prostitutes, seeing as many as 15 men per day in Airbnb properties in Dundee and other Scottish cities.

Some of the men with whom they were forced into sex were described as “sadistic and violent”.

Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Mananchaya Wanitthanawet was jailed for nine years.

After Wanitthanawet arranged their arrival from Thailand, they had been provided with costumes, underwear, condoms and birth control.

Their availability as sex workers was advertised online and they would make hundreds of pounds per day with half going directly Wanitthanawet and the rest to service their debt.

Days off were only given when they were on their period and they got £30 to spend on food per week.

Eventually one of the pair fled to Aberdeen and police were contacted.

Subsequent investigations showed how Wanitthanawet and Wilson’s scheme had operated.

Deportation ‘inevitable’

Wanitthanawet told the trial she had also come to the UK in 2019, illegally, to perform “happy ending” massage work – masturbating men to pay off her own debts accrued in Thailand.

She met Wilson as a client in Dundee before moving in with him and using his bank accounts.

Wilson, then a delivery driver receiving Universal Credit, had been receiving regular large sums of cash in his accounts.

Both accused were also cleared of two separate charges relating to prostitution and brothels.

Cameron Wilson
Dirty money handler Cameron Wilson was jailed.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, for Wanitthanawet, said his client obtained a business and economics degree in Thailand, before moving to the UK.

Mr Gilmartin said: “She became aware of a social media group that arranged for work whilst in the UK.

“She maintained throughout that she was not the victim of human trafficking herself.

“She was willingly involved in the sex trade.

“She accepted in the (social work) reports that she did exploit the complainers.

“It is inevitable that deportation will follow and she will return to Thailand and will effectively have to start again.”

Defence counsel Iain Paterson KC said Wilson was “relatively naive” and had “turned a blind eye” to the operation.

The report prepared on his behalf suggested he would be suitable for unpaid work but this was accepted as being unrealistic.

‘Exploitation of two vulnerable women’

Judge Scott added: “In the reports, you have both downplayed and minimised your knowledge and involvement in what was an extremely and serious organised criminal enterprise.”

He told Wilson: “This operation worked more smoothly as a result of your role.”

Addressing Wanitthanawet, the judge added: “The jury rejected your account of helping your two victims.

“You are clearly an intelligent person as evident by your degree in business and economics.

“Unfortunately, you have chosen to use it in the exploitation of two vulnerable young women who found themselves trapped in a foreign country and thousands of miles from their families.”

The Crown will seek to claw back the pair’s profits through a proceeds of crime action.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Allan Whyte
Driver thought car would 'blow up' after Perth taxi crash
Park Avenue, Dundee
Dundee dealers caught in cocaine 'safe house' are jailed
Liam Gearing and Liam Bateman
Pair jailed after terrifying late night St Andrews student street robbery
Bernard Blair
Lost lorry driver caused cars to crash as he careered wrong way down A9…
Ewan Morrison
Fife woman urges others to act on domestic abuse 'inkling' after terrifying knife attack
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Playpark ban and £800 of vapes
Nisa post office robbery
Desperate Fife post office robber was debt-laden crack addict threatened with knee-capping
Ronan Hunter
Raver cleared of using bottle in vodka-fuelled assault at Perth nightclub
Close-up of video lens
Fife woman tried to return alarm clock spycam to Amazon after streaming child footage…
Cameron Rae.
EXCLUSIVE: Mum of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae feels 'failed by justice system'