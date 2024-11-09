Perthshire iPhone conman replaced handsets with realistic fakes for Fife refunds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire iPhone conman replaced handsets with realistic fakes for Fife refunds

In one case, Kameran Iqbal even replaced a phone in its box with a bag of sugar.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
iPhone 13s
Iqbal targeted expensive iPhone 13 handsets. Image: Shutterstock

A conman from Perthshire concocted a fraud in which expensive iPhones were bought, replaced in their boxes with worthless items and returned for refund.

One phone was replaced with a bag of sugar and in another con, fake phones were put in the boxes after the real ones were removed.

Kameran Iqbal, 24, of Earn Drive, Tibbermore, near Perth travelled to Alloa and Fife to dupe shop workers.

He appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted forming a fraudulent scheme to obtain mobile phones with a retail value of £4,547.

The offences took place between November 26 and December 19 2022 at Argos in Alloa and Currys at Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline and elsewhere.

Iqbal blamed his mother for not paying him for working in the family business, meaning he was desperate for cash.

The court heard Iqbal’s partner had originally been charged as well but he claimed he was acting alone.

Iqbal recently appeared in court in Paisley for a similar offence and multiple cases have been reported to the police across Scotland between November 26 and December 19 2022, depute fiscal Amy Robertson said.

Replaced phone with bag of sugar

The prosecutor said on November 26 at the Alloa Argos, an iPhone 13 was collected by a female and an American Express card was used for the transaction.

An hour later, the phone was returned.

There was proof of purchase and the package appeared to be sealed so the refund was processed.

Shortly afterwards, a staff member inspected the box and became suspicious.

“Upon opening the box, she discovered there was no iPhone and in its place was a bag of sugar,” said the depute.

Police were contacted, CCTV was seized and checks showed the bank card belonged to Iqbal.

The fiscal said: “American Express confirmed that upon checking the transaction history of this card, it showed multiple transactions of a similar nature – purchasing an item then returning it shortly thereafter for a refund.”

Realistic fakes

On December 13 2022, Iqbal and a woman entered Currys in Dunfermline and he bought two iPhone 14 Pro Max mobile phones.

He gave his name and address and used the same card as in the Alloa incident

30 minutes later he returned them and received a full refund.

On January 3 2023, a Currys staff member received a message within a store managers group chat warning about an ongoing scam in which people were returning phones stating they had “changed their mind”.

As a result, she checked the two returned phones and they were identified as high-quality fakes.

Sentencing deferred

Defence solicitor Shona Westwood said her client is currently unemployed.

She said, “At the time, he was working in the family business and his mother wasn’t paying him.

“He didn’t see any other way out.”

She conceded there was a “fair amount of planning” involved and Iqbal now feels “regretful and embarrassed”.

Sheriff Susan Duff said she was concerned with inconsistencies in Iqbal’s claims about not being fit for unpaid work while he was applying for jobs and deferred sentencing until December 4 for an update on his progress on a court order from Paisley.

She warned him if she was unable to impose unpaid work she may have to impose a custodial term instead.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

