Tory peer the Earl of Dundee admits drink-driving in Fife

Alexander Scrymgeour was more than twice the limit when he was stopped.

By Ross Gardiner
Alexander Scrymgeour
The Earl of Dundee Alexander Scrymgeour.

Conservative peer Alexander Scrymgeour the 12th Earl of Dundee has been banned from the road after being caught behind the wheel in Fife while more than double the drink-drive limit.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday to admit drink-driving in his Toyota Hilux truck on May 12 this year.

Eton-educated Scrymgeour is chief of Clan Scrymgeour and has been a sitting member of the House of Lords since 1983.

The 75-year-old, of Balmerino, admitted driving in St Michaels with excess alcohol (50mics/ 22).

‘A few glasses of wine’

Fiscal depute Carrie-Ann MacKenzie told the court: “At 12.35am, witness Doig was driving behind the accused when he noticed the accused’s vehicle being driven over both lanes, mounting pavements and grass verges and going much slower than the speed limit.

“His concern was such that he made contact with the police and continued to follow the accused until police traced him.

“Police arrived at 12.50am and stopped the accused within his vehicle.

“He was found to be slurring his words, a smell of alcohol was noted and he admitted having had a few glasses of wine.

“He confirmed he had been driving.

“He provided a specimen for a roadside breath test which was positive and he was conveyed to Dundee police station.”

Misjudgement

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said: “This was a misjudgment on his part.

“He had been at a friend’s house. Some alcohol was taken and he thought he would be fit to drive.

“He realises the error of his ways and apologises to the court.

“He is a farmer in the local area. Given his employment in a rural area, there will be some difficulty relying on public transport.

“Disqualification will be pretty significant for him.”

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael fined first offender Scrymgeour £200 and banned him from the road for 12 months, reduced from 15 to take account of his early plea of guilty.

The sheriff deemed Scrymgeour suitable for the drink-driver rehabilitation scheme which, if completed, will reduce his disqualification by another three months.

