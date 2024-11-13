Wednesday court round-up — Dragon Soop, wine, cocaine and McDonald’s

An Angus teenager will spend two years on the sex offenders register after admitting sending photographs of his privates to an undercover police officer posing as a child.

Rowan Andrews, 18, returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced at a private hearing after previously admitting attempting to cause a child to view an explicit image.

Andrews, listed in court papers as being of no fixed abode, admitted he sent the images from a property in Arbroath on a number of occasions over April 3 and 4 this year.

He thought the images of his penis were being sent to a child known to him only as A but in fact the recipient was an undercover officer.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Andrews under supervision for two years and on the sex offenders register for as long.

Baby shake murder bid

Dundee man Marc Lannen was jailed for 12 years for attempting to murder a baby in 2018. The High Court heard the injuries suffered by the tot were caused by shaking and blunt-force trauma.

Dragon Soop, wine, cocaine & McDonald’s

A drink-driver was caught with an open can of Dragon Soop in her centre console while driving in the car park of Forfar’s McDonald’s.

Shannon Johnston, 28, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess alcohol (30 mics/22).

The first offender was approached by police while smelling strongly of alcohol on October 19 this year.

She told officers “she’d had a sip” of the Dragon Soop.

Her lawyer John Boyle said: “She had had a glass of wine in the house. She apologises for that.”

The mum-of-three, of Glenmoy Terrace in Forfar, also admitted possessing 1.6g of cocaine, worth between £70 and £100.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown disqualified mobile beauty therapist Johnston from driving for a year, fined her £210 and admonished her on the drug charge.

Drink-drive driving instructor

A Fife driving instructor was nearly three times the drink-drive limit when an off-duty police officer stopped her driving out of a pub car park. Harriete Linklater was found guilty of driving a BMW while under the influence outside Louie Brown’s in Dalgety Bay, just after midnight on February 15 this year.

Banned from Coupar Angus

A joyrider who stole a man’s car keys just days after being released from prison has been given a final chance to avoid further jail time.

Ben Paton received a 10-month sentence in June after he admitted leading police on a high speed pursuit through Perth in a stolen Renault Captur.

The twice-banned driver nearly hit a workman as he drove off from a city garage, before speeding the wrong way down streets and round roundabouts, forcing motorists to swerve out of his way.

Paton, of Culliven Court, Perth was released from jail on October 11 and got a job delivering leaflets for a local company.

While going to door-to-door in Coupar Angus on October 14, he crept inside a School Road property and made off with car keys, a mobile phone and wallet.

Returning to court for sentencing, solicitor Linda Clark said her client – with 280 hours unpaid work still to do – accepted he was in the “last chance saloon.”

Sheriff William Wood agreed to, as Ms Clark put it, “allow Mr Paton the chance to get his act together”.

The sheriff said his first inclination had been to send Paton back to jail but he deferred sentence until the new year, and ordered him to stay out of Coupar Angus meantime.

Got 14-year-old pregnant

Robbie MIll, 20, who admitted impregnating an underage schoolgirl in Dundee has been spared a prison sentence. He pled guilty, when 17, to engaging in unlawful sexual activity the 14-year-old, who later gave birth to Mill’s baby. He also admitted a separate offence of having sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was 16.

Drug-drive crash

A Tayport man who caused a drug-fuelled smash in Angus will be sentenced next month and has been disqualified meantime.

Daryl Paterson, 28, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and pled guilty to driving carelessly, with cocaine in his system and in his possession on March 19 last year

On the southbound side of the dual carriageway, around 800 metres south of the Bogindollo junction, he collided with the rear of another vehicle, causing extensive damage and injuring its driver and a passenger inside.

He admitted being over the limit for cocaine (23mics/ 10) and possessing the Class A drug.

Paterson, of Lundin Crescent in Tayport, was told by Sheriff Graham Primrose KC: “You’ve got a variety of offences. They’re serious, obviously.

“You could be looking at a custodial sentence.”

