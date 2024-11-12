Perthshire restaurateur preyed on two teenage girls as they lay in their beds

A Perthshire restaurateur forced himself on two teenage girls as they lay in their beds, telling one: “You can’t stop me now.”

Thomas McPhee preyed on his young victims at properties in Auchterarder and Perth over a four-year period.

The 56-year-old, who was head chef and manager at the Red Brolly Inn, Ballinluig, before launching his own catering firm, admitted four charges of historic indecent assault when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

McPhee was working at the Gleneagles Hotel during his campaign of sexual abuse between May 2003 and May 2007.

He was told his actions had an “extensive” lasting impact on his victims.

Now working as a handyman, McPhee, of Caledonian Road, Perth, was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.

In 2015, he made headlines when he welcomed champion boxer Tyson Fury to his Ballinluig bistro.

Crept into bedroom

Fiscal depute Lee Corr, prosecuting, said McPhee crept into his first victim’s room on an unknown date, when she was aged between 15 and 18.

“She was lying in bed at night time when the accused lay down next to her.

“The complainer froze and pretended to be asleep.

“Whilst lying beside her, the accused placed his hands down her trousers and touched her.

“The complainer believed he was under the influence of alcohol on this occasion.”

The abuse continued for about four minutes, before McPhee was interrupted by a knock on the door. He then walked out.

Attacked as she slept on couch

The court heard that on another occasion, the teenager fell asleep on a couch, wrapped in a duvet.

“She woke up and realised she was lying on her back, with the accused lying on top of her,” said Mr Corr.

“He was simulating sexual intercourse by rubbing his genital area over her genital area, on top of the covers.”

The teenager believed he had been there for a couple of minutes.

When she asked what he was doing, he “stumbled” away without saying a word and went into another room.

Climbed into victim’s bed

McPhee targeted his second victim when she was 16, and he was 38.

The teenager was woken by the accused climbing into her bed, the court heard.

“The accused placed one arm around her, cuddling into her and placing a hand on her breast underneath her top,” the fiscal depute said.

“He kissed her on the neck and then attempted to place his other hand inside her pyjama bottoms and underwear.”

At this point, the girl got out of bed and fled to the bathroom.

‘Did not feel she could tell anyone’

On another night, she was lying in bed when McPhee entered her room.

“She pretended to be asleep in an attempt to deter the accused,” said Mr Corr.

“However, he got into bed beside her, placed his arm around her and kissed the back of her neck.”

He then put his other hand into her underwear and digitally penetrated her.

“She began struggling and tried to get away from the accused,” Mr Corr said.

“However, the accused was heavy on top of her.”

McPhee told her: “You can’t stop me now.”

When she said she would scream, he said: “You know what will happen. You’ll get kicked out.”

The girl said she didn’t care and began screaming and shouting.

McPhee was then called away by a woman from another room.

“She sounded angry,” said Mr Corr. “But the complainer didn’t know if she knew what was happening.

“The complainer felt sad and scared about what had happened but did not feel she could tell anyone.”

‘Life-long impact’

In May 2021, the two survivors met in Inverness.

The youngest said she was going to report McPhee to police but did not say what he had done.

The other complainer said she had her own experiences with him and asked her to pass on her details to police.

After officers interviewed both women, McPhee attended at Dundee police station and was arrested.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told McPhee: “You have pled guilty to the indecent assault of two teenage girls who should have been able to feel safe where they lived.

“Instead, you abused them while they were in their beds and on one occasion, asleep on a sofa.”

She said: “This abuse will have no doubt had a significant and life-long impact on your victims.

“It is clear to me that this impact remains extensive.”

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports.

“You will remain on bail meantime but you should take that as no indication as to the sentence I will impose in due course,” she said.

