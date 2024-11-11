Ice hockey player locked up for teenage girl’s rape in Tayside

A callous teenage ice hockey player has been locked up for four-and-a-half years for the rape of a teenage girl.

Darren Donaldson took advantage of the vulnerable youngster in Invergowrie on August 4 2022.

He denied the crime, insisting she had consented and saying she and others had conspired against him.

Donaldson, now 19, of Dyce, by Aberdeen, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier been convicted of rape.

The Crown Office said ice hockey player Donaldson was 17 when he picked up the girl – then under 16 – from a sleepover.

He knew her through friends and teammates.

The drunk girl was put to bed by friends and Donaldson collected her and took her to an address in the village and raped her.

He then drove her back to her friend’s house.

She woke the following day having flashbacks and reported the matter to police.

‘You seem to think you are the victim’

Lord Scott said it appeared Donaldson still believed he had done nothing wrong.

The judge said: “There is no victim impact statement but it is well known the effects of rape can be severe and lifelong.

“Not merely causing ‘a bit of upset’ as you suggest when asked about the impact upon the victim.

“You maintain that she ‘ganged up’ with others to make up allegations against you… but the jury concluded otherwise.

“You seem to think you are the victim. The continuing support of your family is not a protective factor here.

“They do not believe you are guilty as ‘you are not like that’ – whatever that is.

“The jury decided you are exactly like that.”

Donaldson was put on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made the subject of a 15-year non-harassment order banning him from contacting or going near the victim.

David Moggach KC, defending, earlier told the hearing that Donaldson can be “taken back from the brink” and rehabilitated to eventually be “a decent and upstanding citizen”.

‘Report abuse’ plea

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Darren Donaldson took advantage of a young girl who was incapable of giving or withholding consent.

“He will now face the consequences of his actions following this prosecution and conviction.

“We would encourage anyone affected by similar offending to come forward.”

Police Scotland Detective Constable Mark Guild said: “My thoughts are with the victim who has shown immense strength in coming forward and assisting our investigation.

“I hope the sentence imposed on Donaldson brings her some form of comfort.

“We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crimes and thoroughly investigating those responsible by bringing them to justice.

“I would urge people to come forward and report it to police.”

