Fife rapist given 19-year extended sentence for ‘depraved’ treatment of four women

Anthony Gibson's crimes spanned 17 years across central Scotland.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Anthiny Gibson, Glasgow High Court
Anthony Gibson was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Facebook

A rapist from Fife who subjected multiple women to a catalogue of violent, controlling and sexual abuse has been jailed.

Anthony Gibson, 37, brutalised three former partners and a fourth woman between 2006 and 2023 in locations across central Scotland.

He was found guilty of 10 charges following a high court trial and was sentenced earlier this week.

His crimes took place at addresses in Fife, Edinburgh, Midlothian and South Lanarkshire.

He was found guilty of violently assaulting one former partner on multiple occasions, all to her injury and danger of her life.

This included choking her until she passed out, biting her body and on one occasion, pushing her and causing her to fall into the path of oncoming traffic.

Gibson then seized and pulled her by the body, dragged her to the ground by her hair and repeatedly stamped on her.

False allegations and pet sales

He was convicted of harassing, abusing and violently assaulting a second partner.

He persistently called and texted her, sent her letters, shouted and swore in an aggressive manner and repeatedly punched and struck walls.

He also seized her by the body, restrained her, kissed her on the neck and did not stop when told to do so.

Gibson controlled and manipulated a third former partner, which included making false allegations about her to the authorities, including the Scottish SPCA.

He took control of her mobile phone, demanded she gave up her job and told her to end friendships.

The abuser accompanied her wherever she went, inflicted violence on one of her dogs, compelled her to sell her car and pets and controlled her finances.

He demanded photographic proof of her whereabouts and that she take a lie detector test and sent her various items including a phone, a watch and flowers.

Gibson left a fourth woman in fear by repeatedly stalking her.

He entered her bedroom uninvited, pestered her by telephone and made threats of violence.

Sentencing

He was also convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice by contacting his former partners – witnesses in an upcoming trial against him – and offering money or gifts.

He repeatedly requested one of the women retract her allegations against him.

Gibson was also found guilty of serious sexual offending involving two of the women.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Gibson was given a 19-year extended sentence with 13 years in custody.

His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Indefinite non-harassment orders, banning Gibson from contacting or attempting to contact his three former partners, were granted.

He was also banned from contacting the fourth victim for a period of 20 years.

‘Depraved behaviour’

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for high court sexual offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Anthony Gibson poses a clear danger to women. The offences carried out against these victims are utterly reprehensible.

“It is thanks to the bravery of these women for reporting him and giving evidence that this prosecution has been made possible.

“I hope this conviction brings some comfort as Gibson now faces the consequences of his depraved behaviour.

“We would encourage anyone affected by similar offending to come forward.

“You will be listened to and supported as we seek to secure justice using all the tools at our disposal.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

